North Karnataka Tourism: Hidkal Dam Transformed Into Tourist Destination With Park, Boating, Children's Train

Hidkal Dam in North Karnataka is being developed into a major tourist destination with new attractions including a park, boating facilities, a children's train and a planetarium. The project aims to boost tourism in the region.

Efforts are underway to develop the Hidkal Dam area into a major tourist destination in North Karnataka. Hukkeri MLA Nikhil Katti has said that the proposed park will be developed into a key attraction in the coming days.

Speaking on Monday, he inaugurated the second phase of development works at the long-awaited Raja Lakham Gowda Park, which is being developed near the Hidkal reservoir in Hukkeri taluk on the lines of Mysuru Brindavan Gardens. He said that several facilities, including a toy train and track, seating arrangements, food stalls and a perimeter wall, have been taken up at a cost of ₹20 crore.

The initiative aims to strengthen tourism infrastructure and attract more visitors to the Hidkal Dam region, making it a prominent recreational destination in North Karnataka.

The lake development work has been completed in the designated park premises, and boating and zipline activities will be taken up shortly. Work on the sub-regional science centre, planetarium and bamboo biodiversity park is currently in progress. He said that the tender process for the construction of a restaurant is underway at a cost of about ₹4.50 crore to facilitate tourists visiting the garden.

The government has released a grant of ₹147 crore for the development of the Raja Lakham Gowda Garden in front of the Hidkal reservoir. Roads and parking facilities have already been completed in the first phase. The butterfly garden has also been completed, and around 40,000 tourists have already visited the site. Various works under the second phase package are now in progress at an additional cost of about ₹20 crore.

MLA Nikhil Katti said that the ongoing developments aim to enhance tourism infrastructure and improve the visitor experience at the site.

MLA Nikhil Katti planted bamboo saplings as part of efforts to develop bamboo biodiversity in the region. Later, he inspected the progress of the sub-regional science centre and the planetarium.

Irrigation Corporation Executive Engineer SJ Kamble, Assistant Engineer Subbanna Kamath, Regional Forest Officer BL Sanadi, Assistant Director of the Udyanashi Project Rajashekar Patil, contractors Rajendra Desai, BB Patil, PR Nandagamavi, Basavaraj Gangannavar, and leaders Satyappa Naika, Guru Kulkarni, Mahaning Sanadi, Shivanagowda Madawala, Bahubali Naganuri, Kempanna Desai, R Karunakar, Suresh Terani, Parappa Magadumma, HL Patil and others were present.

MLA Nikhil Katti has said that special care is being taken to construct and improve roads to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and people across the constituency. He added that priority has been given to strengthening the main routes connecting rural areas.

Speaking after performing the ground-breaking ceremony on Monday for the road asphalting work from Hattialur to the railway gate in the taluk, the MLA said the project is being undertaken at a cost of ₹25 lakh under the Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Special Grant.

He stated that quality roads are being constructed to ensure smooth traffic flow and to avoid inconvenience to commuters. He further added that steps are being taken to improve all major roads in the constituency.

The MLA reiterated that road infrastructure development remains a key priority for the constituency.

Central and state government schemes are being effectively utilised for the comprehensive development of the Hukkeri area. Several schemes have been implemented to provide basic facilities, including irrigation, agriculture, education, industry and other essential services to the public. Through these initiatives, efforts are being made to develop the region into a model area, he said.

Assistant Engineer of the Panchayat Raj Engineering Sub-Division Shashidhar Bhusagol, contractor Mallappa Bicirotti, PDO N.S. Kulkarni, and leaders Mahantesh Panchannavara, Eranna Patil, Adiveppa Hireholi, Vitthala Balavagol and others were present.