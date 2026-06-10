Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transaction In Own Shares


2026-06-10 11:35:15
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 10 June 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the“ Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 10 June 2026 the Company purchased 101,348 ordinary shares at a price of 31.56 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 374,845,025 ordinary shares of one pence each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 374,845,025.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

For further information, please contact:


Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
...
+44 20 7523 4525

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


MENAFN10062026004107003653ID1111239909



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search