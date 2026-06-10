Global Plastics Market To Reach $197.8 Billion By 2030, Driven By Industrial Growth And Lightweight Material Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “The review brings together insights from BCC Research reports covering high-performance films, CO2-based plastics, polymeric foams, wood-plastic composites and bioplastics.”

Boston, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastics market is projected to grow from $154.7 billion in 2025 to $197.8 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%, according to BCC Research's new 2025 Plastics Research Review. BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports.

Key Findings

. Market expansion accelerates: The plastics industry will add $43.1 billion in value over the next five years, driven by a 5.0% CAGR through 2030, with rapid industrialization and urbanization in China and India fueling polymer foam demand

. Asia-Pacific dominance strengthens: The region commands 46.9% of global market share, reflecting robust manufacturing capacity and accelerating infrastructure development across emerging economies

. Automotive and construction sectors drive lightweight demand: Growing requirements for lightweight materials across automotive, electronics, and construction applications are reshaping product specifications and creating premium market segments

. E-commerce transformation: Rising packaging industry growth driven by e-commerce expansion is creating sustained demand for specialized plastic solutions and protective materials

. Sustainability pivot gains momentum: The shift toward sustainable and bio-based materials, accelerated by environmental regulations, is creating new market categories while challenging traditional material performance standards

. Innovation leadership concentrated: Key players including SABIC, Toray Industries Inc., Covestro AG, Solvay, DuPont, BASF, Dow, and Huntsman are driving technological advancement through R&D investments in smart materials and sustainable solutions

Market Drivers

The plastics market's robust growth trajectory reflects fundamental structural shifts in global manufacturing and consumption patterns. Rapid industrialization and urbanization in major Asian economies, particularly China and India, are creating unprecedented demand for polymer foam applications across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. This demand is amplified by increasing construction activities and infrastructure projects that require advanced materials capable of meeting both performance and sustainability requirements.

The automotive and electronics industries are simultaneously driving demand for lightweight materials that reduce energy consumption while maintaining structural integrity. This trend intersects with the packaging industry's evolution, where e-commerce expansion necessitates protective materials that can withstand complex supply chains while minimizing environmental impact.

Investment Considerations

The plastics market presents a compelling investment opportunity characterized by steady growth and technological innovation, though investors must navigate sustainability transitions and supply chain complexities. Companies investing in bio-based materials and advanced manufacturing technologies are best positioned to capture premium market segments, while traditional players face pressure to adapt product portfolios. Key risks include supply chain disruptions affecting raw material availability, rising material and labor costs, and performance limitations of sustainable alternatives in extreme conditions. Market leaders like SABIC, BASF, and Dow offer exposure to both traditional growth markets and emerging sustainable technologies, while specialty players in smart foam technologies and ultra-thin films represent higher-risk, higher-reward opportunities.

About the Report

The 2025 Plastics Research Review provides comprehensive market sizing, regional segmentation, competitive intelligence, and five-year forecasts through 2030 for the global plastics industry.

For more information or to download the report, visit

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

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