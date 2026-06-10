Seerdex Opens New Crypto Presale At $0.00050 - Solana-Native Prediction Market Platform
MAJURO, Marshall Islands, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeerDEX has launched a new crypto presale for its $SEERX token, now live, opening at $0.00050 per token. The price increases with each new stage. The presale is live.
While Polymarket Plans a Token Launch, SeerDEX's Presale Is Already Running
Prediction markets (platforms where users buy and sell probability shares on real-world events) are getting more competitive. Polymarket, the sector's largest platform, is preparing a token-generation event for Q4 2026 but currently has no native token, no permissionless market creation, and no multi-chain support. Kalshi operates on a single chain under US regulatory constraints. SeerDEX enters with a token already in presale and market creation open to anyone.
What SeerDEX Is: AI-Governed Prediction Markets and Binary Options on Solana
SeerDEX is a Solana-native trading platform where users take YES/NO positions on crypto prices, elections, and economic data, and trade binary options on crypto price levels. Perpetual contracts are planned for Phase 5. Market creation requires no approval: an AI governance engine screens each proposal before it goes on-chain, filtering duplicates, ambiguous wording, and outcomes that can't be verified by external data. Outcomes settle using three independent oracles: Chainlink, Pyth, and UMA. The $SEERX token is an ERC-20 on Ethereum, audited by CredShields with zero critical or high findings; holders get governance rights and fee discounts up to 50%.
Stage 1 Entry: $1,000 Secures 2,000,000 $SEERX
A $1,000 purchase at Stage 1 ($0.00050) secures 2,000,000 $SEERX. Early buyers lock in the lowest available entry; later buyers pay more for the same tokens.
Join the New Crypto Presale at
Stage 1 is open now at $0.00050; the price increases with each new stage. Purchase bonuses run from 2% at $100 to 30% at $5,000 or more. Purchases up to $1,000 require no KYC. The platform accepts ETH, BNB, or card. Participate at.
About SeerDEX: SeerDEX is a Solana-native trading platform combining prediction markets, binary options, and perpetuals in a single ecosystem. Powered by an AI governance engine for permissionless market creation, $SEERX is issued on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token and is multichain by design - bridgeable to Solana and other supported networks so holders can use it wherever they trade. The platform accepts ETH, BNB, and card payments (up to $1,000 without KYC). Website | Twitter/X | TelegramCONTACT: Media Contact Information: Seerdex PR Team...
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