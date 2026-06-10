Nift CRO Saket Mehta Named To The 2026 ADWEEK 50

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Revenue leader recognized for helping scale one of the fastest-growing platforms in commerce media

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nift, the platform helping companies create more value through trusted customer experiences, announced that Chief Revenue Officer Saket Mehta has been named to the 2026 ADWEEK 50, the annual recognition honoring the most influential power players across advertising, marketing, media, and technology. Winners were selected by an external jury of industry executives and reviewed by ADWEEK's editorial team.

Since joining Nift less than a year ago, Mehta has helped scale the company's commercial organization, contributing to more than 80% year-over-year profitable growth while expanding advertiser participation and strategic partnerships across the platform.

Today, leading consumer platforms including Life360, Cash App, Afterpay, Klarna, Foot Locker, and ParkMobile leverage Nift to create more value for their customers. Each month, Nift powers more than 50 million customer engagement experiences across its network spanning the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Australia.

"What makes this recognition especially meaningful is that it reflects the work of an incredible team and the trust of our partners," said Mehta. "Every day, we have the opportunity to work with leading consumer platforms and brands, to build stronger customer relationships through trusted, opt-in experiences. This recognition reflects what we've built together, and we're just getting started.”

Mehta has helped scale Nift's partner network and advance a model that helps consumer platforms deepen customer engagement while enabling brands to reach engaged new audiences.

Prior to Nift, Mehta led global advertising partnerships and revenue at Block across Cash App, Afterpay, and Square. He also helped build Gopuff's advertising business and held leadership roles at TubeMogul through its IPO and eventual acquisition by Adobe.

"Saket joined us at a pivotal moment and immediately raised the bar across our commercial organization," said Elery Pfeffer, CEO of Nift. "He has helped deepen relationships with many of the world's leading consumer platforms and brands while accelerating growth across the business. This recognition is incredibly well deserved."

The full ADWEEK 50 list is published in the June 2026 issue of ADWEEK and across ADWEEK's digital and social channels.

About Nift

Nift helps consumer platforms and publishers create more value in every customer relationship through trusted, opt-in experiences that drive engagement, loyalty, and growth.

Consumer platforms including Cash App, Klarna, Dell, Afterpay, Life360, iHeartMedia, Foot Locker, and ParkMobile partner with Nift to introduce customers to consumer brands such as Disney, Sam's Club, Fabletics, and thousands of others through high-value experiences delivered at meaningful moments in the customer journey.

Each month, Nift facilitates more than 50 million customer engagement moments across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Over the past two years, Nift has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, reflecting 1,111% revenue growth over three years.

Contact Information

Nift

Media Relations

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at