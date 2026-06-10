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Formycon AG Reports Results Of Annual General Meeting 2026
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Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Formycon AG Reports Results of Annual General Meeting 2026
10.06.2026 / 16:22 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press Release // June 10, 2026
Formycon AG Reports Results of Annual General Meeting 2026
Formycon AG (FSE: FYB) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, follow-on products of biopharmaceutical medicines. The company focuses on therapies in ophthalmology, immunology, immuno-oncology and other key disease areas, covering almost the entire value chain from technical development through clinical trials to approval by the regulatory authorities. For commercialization of its biosimilars, Formycon relies on strong, well-trusted and long-term partnerships worldwide. With FYB201/ranibizumab and FYB202/ustekinumab, Formycon already has two biosimilars on the market. Another biosimilar, FYB203/aflibercept, has been approved by the FDA, EMA, and MHRA. Four pipeline candidates – including FYB208/dupilumab – are currently in development. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making an important contribution to providing as many patients as possible with access to highly effective and affordable medicines. Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich and listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY. For more information, visit: About #FYB4Growth
With FYB4Growth, Formycon is pursuing a growth strategy based on four strategic pillars aimed at creating sustainable value. First, geographic diversification: in addition to Europe and the U.S., Formycon is strategically expanding into high growth regions such as MENA, APAC and Latin America through strong regional partners. Second, a smart portfolio strategy: Formycon relies on an intelligent portfolio strategy that specifically combines blockbuster molecules with selected niche products and creates the foundation for sustainable value generation through efficient regulatory development pathways. Third, excellence and innovation: Formycon positions itself as a technological and regulatory development powerhouse, creating clear competitive differentiation through innovative product solutions and new regulatory approaches. Fourth, consistent cost efficiency: streamlined processes, optimized development structures and the increased use of digital technologies are designed to enhance the scalability of the business model and strengthen Formycon's competitiveness over the long term. About Biosimilars:
Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceutical drugs have revolutionized the treatment of serious and chronic diseases. By 2032, many of these drugs will lose their patent protection – including 45 blockbusters with an estimated total annual global turnover of more than 200 billion US dollars. Biosimilars are successor products to biopharmaceutical drugs for which market exclusivity has expired. They are approved in highly regulated markets such as the EU, the USA, Canada, Japan and Australia in accordance with strict regulatory procedures. Biosimilars create competition and thus give more patients access to biopharmaceutical therapies. At the same time, they reduce costs for healthcare systems. Global sales of biosimilars currently amount to around 21 billion US dollars. Analysts assume that sales could rise to over 74 billion US dollars by 2030. Contact:
Pamela Keck
Formycon AG
Fraunhoferstr. 15
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 369
Fax: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 110
Email:... Disclaimer:
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements and information based on our current expectations and certain assumptions. Formycon AG undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in the event of developments other than those expected. This document does not constitute an offer to buy or sell Formycon shares. Furthermore, the Company does not intend to publicly offer Formycon shares through this publication. This document and the information contained herein are not intended for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, or any other country where an offer to purchase or sell shares is prohibited. This publication is expressly not an offer to purchase shares in the United States. 10.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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