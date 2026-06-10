Protocase / Key word(s): Manufacturing

ProtoSpace Mfg Returns as Lead Sponsor of World's Largest Collegiate Rocketry Competition as More Than 2,000 Students Gather for IREC 2026

10.06.2026 / 17:06 CET/CEST

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Student Engineers From More Than 20 Countries Will Converge in Midland, Texas for One of the Aerospace Industry's Most Important Talent Pipelines SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA - June 10, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - ProtoSpace Mfg International Rocket Engineering Competition (IREC) 2026, taking place June 15-20 at Midland International Air & Space Port in Midland, Texas. Organized by the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association (ESRA), IREC is the world's largest collegiate rocketry competition and one of the aerospace industry's most important talent pipelines. This year's event will bring together more than 2,000 student engineers representing 175 university teams from over 20 countries across six continents. Throughout the week, teams will present, test, and launch rockets they have spent the past year designing, building, and validating while navigating rigorous safety reviews, technical inspections, engineering presentations, and launch operations. Teams will compete across multiple categories, including missions reaching altitudes of up to 45,000 feet. Beyond serving as Lead Sponsor, ProtoSpace Mfg has provided direct manufacturing support to both the competition and participating teams. The company has helped design and manufacture critical competition infrastructure, including launch equipment, payload support hardware, and specialized components used throughout the event, while also supplying custom-manufactured parts, enclosures, assemblies, and other hardware that help student teams move rapidly from design to testing and launch. "Most engineering students spend years solving problems on paper. These students are building flight hardware, testing it, troubleshooting failures, and learning how to adapt when things don't go according to plan," said Dr. Doug Milburn, Co-Founder and Vice President of Protocase and ProtoSpace Mfg. "That's the reality of aerospace engineering. The ability to iterate quickly, solve problems under pressure, and learn from setbacks is what separates great teams from average ones. Competitions like IREC provide an environment where those skills are developed at an incredibly high level, which is why they are so valuable to both students and industry." Many former IREC competitors have gone on to careers at leading aerospace companies, government agencies, research institutions, and advanced manufacturing organizations, making the competition a key proving ground for the next generation of technical talent. "ESRA is proud to once again partner with ProtoSpace Mfg for IREC 2026," said Steve Taylor, President of ESRA. "Every year we see students take on increasingly ambitious engineering challenges, and their success depends on their ability to rapidly design, build, test, and improve their systems. ProtoSpace Mfg understands that process better than anyone, and their support helps teams transform ideas into flight-ready hardware." The 2026 competition will feature a full week of technical presentations, poster sessions, safety reviews, launch operations, and industry engagement opportunities, culminating with an awards ceremony on June 20. Launches will once again take place at Midland International Air & Space Port, one of the few FAA-licensed commercial spaceports in the United States. Conference Day will bring together students, industry leaders, aerospace organizations, and competition partners from around the world. Highlights include ProtoPod Live at IREC: Engineering, Velocity & Life After University, a live recording of Protocase and ProtoSpace Mfg's innovation-focused podcast hosted by Jordan Rose and featuring guests from Mercury Space Systems and Blue Origin. Rose will also lead two sessions of Project DNA: How to Build Projects That Actually Move, a seminar focused on accelerating execution, reducing project friction, and building momentum in complex engineering environments. ProtoSpace Mfg's support of IREC reflects the company's broader investment in the future of aerospace manufacturing. The company works with universities, research organizations, startups, and 19 of the world's 20 largest aerospace and defense contractors, helping engineering teams eliminate manufacturing bottlenecks and accelerate development cycles. As aerospace activity continues to expand across North America, ProtoSpace Mfg is also growing its own footprint, including significant investments in Wilmington, North Carolina, to support increasing demand from the aerospace and defense sectors. For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. Doug Milburn, please contact...al. About ProtoSpace Mfg ProtoSpace Mfg provides rapid manufacturing services for aerospace, defense, engineering, and research organizations, delivering custom enclosures, panels, assemblies, and precision-manufactured components with unmatched speed. Trusted by 19 of the world's 20 largest aerospace and defense contractors, ProtoSpace Mfg helps innovators accelerate development cycles and bring complex technologies to market faster. About IREC The International Rocket Engineering Competition (IREC), organized by the Experimental Sounding Rocket Association (ESRA), is the world's largest collegiate rocketry competition. University teams from around the globe design, build, and launch high-powered rockets while demonstrating excellence in engineering, safety, project management, and innovation. The competition serves as a premier training ground for future aerospace professionals and a showcase for the next generation of engineering talent. Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

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News Source: Protocase

10.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: Protocase United States EQS News ID: 2343608

End of News EQS News Service 2343608 10.06.2026 CET/CEST