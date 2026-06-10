Jharkhand RS Polls: Nathwani's Nomination Declared Valid, Cong Objections Rejected

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, June 10 (IANS) Amid high political drama over the Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in Jharkhand, the nomination papers of BJP-backed Independent candidate Parimal Nathwani were on Wednesday declared valid, and all objections raised by the Congress were rejected.

Returning Officer Ranjit Kumar, while dismissing the objections filed by the Congress, accepted Nathwani's nomination. In his order, he stated that Nathwani's nomination was found valid during scrutiny and was accepted under Section 36 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Earlier in the day, a detailed hearing on objections to Nathwani's nomination was held before the Returning Officer at the Jharkhand Assembly complex from 10.30 a.m. Lawyers representing both sides presented their arguments. The hearing lasted around two hours, after which the order was reserved and later announced in the evening.

The political atmosphere remained charged during the proceedings, with protests by both Congress and BJP workers inside and outside the Assembly premises. Congress leaders alleged that senior advocate and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid, who had come to represent their side, was prevented from entering the hearing room.

Congress leaders accused the Returning Officer of adopting a biased approach and acting under pressure from the BJP. Ministers Radha Krishna Kishore, Irfan Ansari and Deepika Pandey Singh, among other Congress leaders, took part in the protest.

On the other hand, several BJP leaders and workers gathered at the Assembly in support of Nathwani, raising slogans and demanding that his nomination be accepted as valid.

It was Congress candidate Pranav Jha's proposer and Kolebira MLA Naman Bixal Kongadi who had objected to Nathwani's nomination. He argued that the candidate's name was mentioned differently across documents -- as“Parimal Nathwani” in some and“Nathwani Parimal” in others. It was also alleged that certain columns in the nomination form had been left blank and required information was missing.

Following these objections, the Returning Officer had kept Nathwani's nomination on hold on June 9 and scheduled a hearing for June 10.

After hearing both sides, all objections were finally rejected.

Polling for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Jharkhand is scheduled for June 18. The contest includes India bloc candidates -- JMM's Bajnath Ram and Congress' Pranav Jha -- along with BJP-backed Independent Parimal Nathwani.