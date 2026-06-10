Tom Hanks Issues Marriage Advice To Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, June 10 (IANS) Hollywood legend Tom Hanks has important marriage advice for Travis Kelce ahead of his wedding to pop icon Taylor Swift.

The S actor, 69, has been married to his co-star Rita Wilson for 38 years, and he has encouraged NFL player Travis to ensure he makes breakfast for his pop megastar significant other each Sunday, after they have tied the knot later this year, reports 'Female First UK'.

When asked to give some advice to engaged couple Taylor and Travis, Tom told E! News, "The man must make the waffles on Sunday”.

Taylor and Travis are expected to marry at Madison Square Garden, and it's been speculated that their nuptials will take place on the weekend of July 3 to 5.

As per 'Female First UK', Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz, Ed Sheeran, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez are among the stars who have reportedly been invited to the upcoming nuptials.

While Tom and singer and actress Rita, who co-produced her husband's 2022 comedy-drama movie 'A Man Called Otto', may not be at the Taylor and Travis' wedding, they can be an inspiration to their fellow showbiz power couple after nearly 40 years of marriage.

Tom Hanks previously told E! that the secret to their happy marriage was "finding each other", and in 2016 he told the website, "I'm a lucky man. She could've done better”.

In 2001, Tom described Rita as his "lover". Speaking to Oprah Winfrey, he said, "I view my wife as my lover, and we have a bond that goes beyond words like wife or girlfriend or mother. For example, I was able to construct a number of things in (film) Philadelphia because of my relationship with Rita. "The way my character felt about his lover is the way I feel about mine. The same was true when I played Forrest Gump, who loved Jenny. Without my connection with Rita, I don't know how I would've been able to connect with what Forrest was going through”.

Tom Hanks has also described his marriage to Rita as "carefree and easy". He told Piers Morgan, "When I met Rita, I thought 'Oh, this is what it's supposed to be like when you are married to someone. It's supposed to be this carefree and easy'”.