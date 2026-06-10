Work The Loop. Cheat The System. Get Out.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Liminal Logistics from Outfit7 Available Now on Steam





LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlayValley, a game division of Outfit7 Limited, today announced the launch of Liminal Logistics, a satirical warehouse simulation now available on Steam for PC.

In Liminal Logistics, players take on the role of a warehouse worker inside a fulfillment center where efficiency is everything and leaving is harder than it sounds. What begins as a straightforward routine of processing orders gradually shifts into something stranger, as endless corridors, malfunctioning robots, toxic spills, and increasingly surreal workplace systems transform the warehouse into a place that feels both familiar and deeply unsettling.

Following a playable Steam demo released earlier this year, the game combines accessible simulation mechanics with workplace satire, placing players inside a system that appears functional on the surface but reveals unexpected layers the longer they stay.

At its core, the gameplay revolves around a simple loop: receive orders, locate items, pack shipments, and meet performance targets. Each shift is short, self-contained, and deliberately satisfying. As players progress, they discover alternative ways to navigate the warehouse through shortcuts, side jobs, loopholes, and unconventional opportunities that provide leverage within the system.

“The game is built around a very simple loop: take a box, check the order, find the items, pack them, and ship them,” said Žiga Sedovnik, VP of PlayValley Division.“We spent a lot of time making sure every movement feels smooth and rhythmic. You're not building an empire or climbing a career ladder. The game stays focused on the work itself, and on the systems quietly shaping it.”

A Warehouse That Starts to Slip

As players progress, the warehouse becomes increasingly distorted. Corridors stretch endlessly. Robots malfunction without explanation. Toxic spills become routine. Management exists only through distant announcements from unseen layers of authority. Everything technically functions, just not in a way that makes sense.

The warehouse slowly becomes something else entirely: a quiet, distorted space that feels suspended in time, yet never stops demanding output. Familiar enough to understand, but strange enough to make leaving feel increasingly uncertain.

Progression Through Leverage, Not Power

Rather than traditional promotions or management mechanics, progression in Liminal Logistics comes through a small cast of characters offering alternative ways to survive. Through side jobs, shortcuts, loopholes, and body modifications, players gain new opportunities to improve their position without ever truly changing the system around them.

“You don't overthrow anything,” Sedovnik added.“You learn how the system actually works, use the gaps no one pays attention to, and eventually remove yourself from it. That felt more honest, and funnier, than a big heroic ending.”

A New Direction from PlayValley

As the first PC release from PlayValley, Liminal Logistics marks a new direction for the studio, focusing on smaller, concept-driven experiences built around strong ideas, approachable gameplay, and clearly defined endings.

Designed for focused play sessions rather than endless progression, the game offers a distinctive take on the simulation genre, combining satisfying routines, workplace satire, and a complete experience with a clear endpoint.

Liminal Logistics is available now on Steam.

ABOUT PLAYVALLEY

PlayValley is a game division of Outfit7 Limited, creating fun, accessible, and engaging games for players worldwide. Powered by creativity and a passion for joyful experiences, the division designs mobile and PC games that are instantly fun, easy to pick up, and highly replayable. PlayValley values collaboration, ownership, and practical optimism, encouraging experimentation, learning, and continuous growth. You can find more information at .

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