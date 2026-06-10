Modern Métis Woman Announces 20252026 Scholarship Recipient

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTON, Ontario, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Métis Woman (MMW) is proud to announce Laurel Schaffer as the recipient of the 2025–2026 Modern Métis Woman Scholarship.

The Modern Métis Woman Scholarship celebrates Métis women who are making meaningful contributions to their communities while pursuing excellence in post-secondary education.

Laurel Schaffer, a proud Métis woman and citizen of the Métis Nation of Alberta, embodies these qualities through her commitment to education and community engagement. Currently pursuing a Bachelor of Education at the University of Calgary, she has distinguished herself as an emerging leader dedicated to supporting and empowering others through learning and service.

About Modern Métis Woman

Founded in 2017 by Dr. Carleigh Milburn, Modern Métis Woman is a registered Canadian charity dedicated to supporting Indigenous women through education and the arts. The organization provides scholarships, artist grants and community-based programming across Canada.

The Modern Métis Woman Scholarship was established to help reduce financial barriers faced by Métis women pursuing post-secondary education. Each year, the scholarship recognizes outstanding Indigenous women who are advancing their educational goals while making positive contributions to their communities.

Scholarship Information

To learn more about the Modern Métis Woman Scholarship program or to apply for future opportunities, visit:

Donate or Become a Funding Partner

Modern Métis Woman welcomes support from individuals, corporations, foundations, and organizations interested in helping expand educational opportunities for Indigenous women.

Since its founding in 2017, the Modern Métis Woman Scholarship program has been funded through the personal contributions of Dr. Carleigh Milburn. As the number of applications continues to grow, the organization is actively seeking donations, sponsorships, and funding partnerships to expand scholarship opportunities and increase support for Indigenous women pursuing post-secondary education.

To make a donation or discuss partnership opportunities, please contact:

Dr. Carleigh Milburn

Founder & Executive Director

Modern Métis Woman

Email: ...

Website:

Scholarship Information:

Scholarship Recipients: scholarship-winners/

Instagram: @modernmetiswoman