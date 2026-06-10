Palmetto Publishing Releases Dr. Veronica K. Bradley's New Book On Why Teachers Choose To Stay In Education

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly published by Palmetto Publishing, Why Stay? offers a research-grounded exploration of teacher retention, resilience, and renewed purpose in the post-pandemic classroom.

Charleston, SC, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Why Stay? by Dr. Veronica K. Bradley, a new book that examines what keeps educators committed to the classroom when so many are walking away. At a time when teacher shortages dominate national headlines, the book reframes the conversation from attrition to perseverance.

Most research on the teaching profession has focused on why educators leave. Why Stay? takes the opposite approach. Drawing on diverse teacher voices, lived experience spanning the classroom to the principal's office, and Dr. Bradley's original Theory on Teacher Retention, the book identifies the specific motivations that sustain teachers through years of mounting pressure. It explores the roles of purpose, meaningful relationships, emotional well-being, and inner strength in fueling long-term commitment. The result is a deeply personal yet research-grounded account of what it means to choose education, day after day, even when the work feels impossible.

The stakes at the center of Why Stay? are both personal and systemic. Teachers across the country face shrinking resources, expanding expectations, and emotional exhaustion that follows them home. Many have watched colleagues leave the profession entirely. The book confronts the weight of that reality head-on, examining how job-related stress, pandemic-era disruption, and ongoing uncertainty test even the most dedicated educators. For school leaders and administrators, it raises a critical question: what must change at the institutional level to retain the teachers who refuse to give up?

The book arrives at a moment when the U.S. faces a well-documented teacher shortage crisis, with the Economic Policy Institute and the National Education Association both reporting historic levels of educator dissatisfaction and turnover. Why Stay? is positioned alongside titles such as The Courage to Teach by Parker J. Palmer and Onward by Elena Aguilar. It is written for current K-12 classroom teachers, school-level administrators, and education professionals seeking practical insight and research-backed affirmation. The book speaks to first-year teachers searching for encouragement as well as veteran educators rediscovering their sense of calling.

Why Stay? is available for purchase online at Amazon and. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

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About the Author: Dr. Veronica K. Bradley is a seasoned education professional whose career spans the full spectrum of the K-12 landscape. She has served as a classroom teacher, a school principal, and currently works as the Coordinator of Federal Programs at the district level. This breadth of experience, from daily instruction to school leadership to systemic policy implementation, gives her a uniquely comprehensive perspective on what teachers need to not only survive but flourish in today's demanding educational environment.



Dr. Bradley's passion for understanding teacher resilience led her to develop Dr. Bradley's Theory on Teacher Retention, an original, research-grounded framework that shifts the conversation from why educators leave to why they choose to stay. While much of the existing research focuses on attrition and burnout, Dr. Bradley saw a gap in the literature and felt compelled to explore the motivations, relationships, and inner strength that sustain committed teachers through even the most challenging times. That mission became the foundation of her book, Why Stay?: Rediscovering Passion, Resilience, and Impact in Today's Classroom, a heartfelt and practical guide for educators, school leaders, and administrators worldwide.



Her work remains rooted in a single conviction: that understanding why great teachers stay is the key to ensuring more of them do. Follow Dr. Veronica K. Bradley for updates on new releases.

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Why Stay?

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