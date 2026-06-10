Cheltenham Muscat Hosts World Robot Olympiad Oman National Qualifier 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)More than 65 student teams from across Oman competed in the national robotics competition, celebrating innovation, creativity and future-focused STEM learning.

Cheltenham Muscat proudly celebrated the achievement of its students at the World Robot Olympiad (WRO) Oman National Qualifier on 6June 2026, welcoming more than 65 teams from over 14 schools and universities across Muscat for the Sultanate's largest edition of the competition to date.

Organised in partnership with Roboticktick Institute, the official national organiser of WRO in Oman, and held in collaboration with event Gold Sponsor, KIA Motors, and event partner Blue Balloonia, the competition brought together students aged 6 to 22 to compete across a range of robotics and engineering challenges designed to develop coding, critical thinking, teamwork and innovation skills. This year's edition also welcomed representatives from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Culture as part of the judging panel, while Future Innovators teams presented their projects and ideas to industry experts and educators.

This year's international theme,“Robots Meet Culture”, encouraged students to explore how robotics and technology can support art, heritage and cultural storytelling through creative and practical solutions.

As host venue and robotics education partner, Cheltenham Muscat continued to play a leading role in supporting STEM and future-focused learning opportunities for students across Oman. Delivered through the school's Academy Department, the competition reflected Cheltenham Muscat's commitment to providing hands-on experiences that inspire creativity, collaboration and real-world problem-solving. Cheltenham Muscat was represented by 11 student teams competing across multiple age groups and categories, including WRO Kids, RoboMission for Elementary Level and Future Innovators for Junior Level.

Cheltenham Muscat students achieved remarkable success at the event, led by Yavuz Alp Cal, Aaditya Singh, and Faris Al Badi of Team TriAxis, Grade 9, who won first place in the Future Innovators category and will represent Oman at the WRO 2026 International Finals in Puerto Rico this December. In the RoboMission category, top honors went to three teams across different age groups who also secured their tickets to the international finals. In the Elementary age group, Team Digi Bulls from ABA Oman International School, featuring Liam George, Emir Sumar, and Robert Blake, claimed first place. For the Junior age group, Team Axion from Indian School Wadi Kabir Cambridge, comprising Ira Yadav and Arsh Kakar, took the top spot. In the Senior age group, Team Brit-tins, also from ABA Oman International School and featuring Brit Sundar, Krish Pawani, and Rayaan Shahid, emerged victorious.

Oman's representation in Puerto Rico is further strengthened by the Future Engineers category, where Team The Mech Minds from the Modern College of Business & Science (MCBS), led by Ahmed Suleiman and Ismail Nassor, secured first place.

Returning to the achievements of Cheltenham Muscat, Team Top Secret, featuring Ali Jourabchi and Arham Ramlan, Grade 8 and 7 respectively, received qualification to represent Oman at the Open Championship in India this September. Additionally, Team Viper, comprising Nada Hussein and Beria Firinci, Grade 9, was recognized for securing their spot at the Open Championship in Croatia this October.

Mr. Richard Snape, Principal, Cheltenham Muscat said:“At Cheltenham Muscat, we believe learning should inspire curiosity, creativity and confidence. Hosting the World Robot Olympiad Oman National Qualifier gave students an opportunity to apply their knowledge in meaningful and exciting ways while developing the skills that will help shape their future. We are proud to support an initiative that continues to grow across Oman and encourages young people to explore innovation, engineering and technology.”

Beyond the competition itself, the event reflected Cheltenham Muscat's wider commitment to creating meaningful learning experiences that encourage students to think creatively, collaborate confidently and engage with the rapidly evolving world around them. Through opportunities such as WRO, the school continues to nurture future-ready learners while supporting the growing enthusiasm for robotics, innovation and STEM education across the Sultanate.

This event also builds on Cheltenham Muscat's strong track record in international robotics competitions, with students previously representing Oman at the WRO International Finals in Germany, Denmark and Türkiye further cementing the school's reputation as a leader in STEM education.