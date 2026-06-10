“We Made It”: Founder Honors Late Grandmother By Wearing Her Saree At US State Department Event Post Goes Viral

Social media users have been moved by an emotional post shared by Samiksha Khadka, who reflected on her late grandmother's lasting influence on her life and career. The heartfelt message, posted on Instagram alongside a photograph of her wearing her grandmother's green sari, described a promise she made years ago and how she continues to honour it while achieving major milestones around the world.

The post gained widespread attention online, with many users praising her resilience, dedication and the touching way she has preserved her grandmother's memory. Samiksha's story resonated with thousands, particularly as she shared it on her birthday while attending a prestigious programme in the United States.

A Promise Made in Their Final Conversation

In her Instagram post, Samiksha revealed that the green sari she was wearing belonged to her late grandmother. Recalling their final conversation, she wrote that her grandmother encouraged her to travel the world, pursue higher education, build a successful career and achieve financial independence.

Samiksha said she smiled and responded, "We are going to do that together."

However, following her grandmother's passing, she was overwhelmed by grief. Rather than slowing down, she channelled her emotions into work, immersing herself in constant activity and professional growth.

Turning Grief Into Purpose

Reflecting on the years that followed, Samiksha said she poured every ounce of her heartache into hard work. Over time, that determination helped her discover her purpose, complete her education, establish her career and earn opportunities she once believed were beyond her reach.

She described looking back with amazement at how far that momentum had carried her, helping her navigate difficult times while steadily building a future aligned with the dreams her grandmother had envisioned for her.

Journey to the United States Through YSALI

This year, Samiksha's efforts brought her to the United States after she was invited by the US Department of State under the Young South Asian Leaders Initiative (YSALI) programme.

During the programme, she studied entrepreneurship and innovation while gaining first-hand exposure to the American technology ecosystem. She also interacted with entrepreneurs, US officials and leading academicians, describing the experience as eye-opening.

Samiksha added that she looks forward to sharing more about her experience in the coming days, particularly discussions surrounding the Genesis Missions initiative, which she noted is being referred to as the "Next Manhattan Project".

The Sari That Travels With Her

While discussing her achievements, Samiksha returned to the significance of the green sari. She explained that it has become her chosen attire for important milestones and high-stakes occasions.

According to her, the sari symbolises a promise she made to her grandmother years ago. Although her grandmother is no longer physically present, Samiksha believes she continues to travel the world alongside her through the treasured garment.

She wrote that whenever she wears the sari, she feels surrounded by her grandmother's blessings and support.

Birthday Reflections at the US Department of State

Sharing the post on her birthday, Samiksha reflected on standing inside a historic hall at the U.S. Department of State while wearing her grandmother's sari.

She expressed pride in having fulfilled the promise they made together and said she often wonders what her grandmother would say if she could see how far that journey has taken her.

Ending the emotional tribute, she wrote, "I promised we would see the world together, Ama. And look, we made it."

How Did Social Media React?

The post received an outpouring of support from social media users.

One user commented: "Your grandmother would absolutely be so proud of u"

A second user wrote: "You're one hell of an inspiration, Samikshaya. I don't know how you manage to handle so many things. At this point, the entire nation should be proud of you."