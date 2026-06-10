PUBG MOBILE DROPS LEGENDARY COMMENTATOR ISSAM AL CHAOUALI INTO THE BATTLEGROUNDS AHEAD OF FIFA WORLD CUP 2026

DUBAI, UAE,June 2026: PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most popular mobile games, has teamed up with the iconic Tunisian sports commentator Issam Al Chaouali. The exclusive partnership celebrates the start of the FIFA World Cup 2026, bringing the leading voice of Arab football into the battleground for the very first time. Launching ahead of the tournament, PUBG MOBILE players across the Middle East and North Africa region can access a dedicated voice pack that celebrates the region's deep-rooted passion for the beautiful game. The legendary voice of Arab football will officially enter the battlefield to bring his unmatched enthusiasm, poetic phrasing, and trademark high-energy delivery into PUBG MOBILE. The exclusive Issam Al Chaouali voice pack pays tribute to the region's deep-rooted football culture, bringing together fans through their shared passion for PUBG MOBILE and the beautiful game. To kick off the hype, PUBG MOBILE has dropped a blockbuster new promotional video starring Chaouali across all social channels. The clip perfectly blends the passion of the fans for elite football and competitive gaming, dropping Chaouali's iconic commentary directly into the adrenaline-fueled world of PUBG MOBILE. Demonstrating PUBG MOBILE's continuous efforts to build on strong community connections and deepen the game's cultural and sporting impact in the region, this latest collaboration expands on the exclusive, tailored content designed to unite Arab fans through their shared love for gaming and football. PUBG MOBILE is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store. About PUBG MOBILE: PUBG MOBILE is based on PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles, and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. PUBG MOBILE is co-developed by LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS of Tencent Games and KRAFTON, Inc.