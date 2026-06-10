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Community Fest 2026 Brings Connection And Discovery On Tiktok LIVE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai UAE, June, 2026: TikTok today announced the return of its highly anticipated Community Fest, a summer-long series of educational workshops and in-app competitions bringing together creators and their communities. Participating creators are able to learn how to grow their LIVE community through the Creator Academy, complete in-app missions to earn points while LIVE, and show support for their favorite creators. Beginning Thursday, June 11, emerging and established creators can participate in Community Fest in-app, and unlock community growth milestones through each LIVE interaction. Now in its third year, Community Fest 2026 will wrap in August 2026 with in-person events around the world. Creator Academy: Grow Together on TikTok LIVE To support this journey, TikTok is introducing the first-ever Community Fest Creator Academy, an immersive global workshop series streamed on @tiktok_livefest and @tiktoklive_MENA, teaching emerging creators how to build a robust community through LIVE. Featuring creators from around the world, the series will spotlight their journeys on TikTok LIVE, including insights, strategies, and lessons that helped them grow. The curriculum will cover topics such as:
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LIVE 101: Build a strong foundation for going LIVE and discover key technical tips to get started.
The Art of Connection: Learn to connect with your audience in the first five minutes and engage in real time.
Building Your Community: Gain insight into how to leverage TikTok LIVE tools and campaigns to build a vibrant and dedicated audience.
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