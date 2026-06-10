Upasana Singh Hails PM Modi, Says His Leadership Inspired Her To Vote

Actor Upasana Singh expressed admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his leadership inspired her to vote for the first time and has brought significant benefits to the country. Speaking about PM Modi, Singh said she was once disillusioned with politics and believed all political parties were the same. However, that perception changed after Modi assumed office.

'Modi ji's arrival benefited our country'

"I am a big fan of Modi ji. I didn't used to vote. I used to think that all the parties are the same, as many people do. But during Modi ji's time, I got my voter ID made for the first time and started voting," she told ANI..

The actor credited the Prime Minister's leadership with bringing positive changes to the country and said she believes India has benefited greatly under his tenure. "I definitely believe that with Modi ji's arrival, our country has benefited a lot....with Modi ji's arrival, our country has benefited a lot, and most of his decisions are absolutely right," Singh said.

She also spoke about the sense of security she feels as a citizen, attributing it to the Prime Minister's leadership. "Today we feel very safe in our country. The reason for that is Modi ji," she added.

Modi becomes longest-continuously serving elected PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially become the longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. Completing 4,399 consecutive days in office today, PM Modi surpassed the record of 4,398 days held by the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for continuous service following the first general elections in 1952.

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