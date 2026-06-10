ICC Player Of The Month: Mushfiqur, Taijul, Airee Nominated For May

A pair of Bangladesh stars and a dynamic Nepal all-rounder on Wednesday have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month for May 2026 after standout performances with both bat and ball during a memorable month.

Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim played a pivotal role as Bangladesh secured a thumping 2-0 Test series sweep over Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 25-27 cycle, as per the ICC website. The experienced right-hander led from the front with 253 runs across two Tests at an average of 63.25. Mushfiqur set the tone with a crucial 71 in the first innings of the opening Test before delivering his defining performance of the series in Sylhet, where he compiled a magnificent 137 in the second innings of the second Test. His valuable runs and presence on the field earned him the Player of the Series award as Bangladesh completed a memorable second-straight Test series sweep against Pakistan.

Taijul Islam (Bangladesh)

Joining his teammate on the shortlist is left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who spearheaded Bangladesh's bowling attack throughout the victorious series against Pakistan. Taijul finished as the leading wicket-taker across the two-Test contest, claiming 13 wickets at an average of 19.61. His standout effort came in the second Test at Sylhet, where he produced a marathon 34.2-over spell to return figures of 6/120 in Pakistan's second innings. The spinner also contributed useful lower-order runs, scoring 58 runs during the series as Bangladesh sealed a landmark clean sweep.

Dipendra Singh Airee (Nepal)

Nepal's star all-rounder Dipendra Singh Airee earns a nomination after an exceptional month in Nepal's ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign. Airee amassed 249 runs in six ODIs at an average of 49.80 and a strike rate of 110.66, highlighted by a century against the United Arab Emirates and two additional half-centuries. His impact extended beyond the bat, with the all-rounder collecting eight wickets at an average of 19.12 and an economy rate of 4.52. Among his standout performances was a superb spell of 4/24 against the United States, underlining his value as one of Nepal's most influential match-winners. (ANI)

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