Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Bharti Fulmali Gets Unified Support Amid Trolls Over Physical Appearance

Team India middle-order batter Bharti Fulmali has found herself at the centre of hateful online trolling and discriminatory remarks regarding her physical appearance. Bharti has been included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on June 12 in England and Wales.

The 31-year-old recently featured in the T20I series against South Africa and England, and two World Cup warm-up matches against West Indies and England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. In the warm-up match against West Indies, Bharati Fulmali played a brilliant knock, scoring 56 runs off just 40 deliveries, featuring six fours and a six at a strike rate of 140.

She followed up with brief yet vital innings of 18 off 17 balls against England, showcasing her ability to stabilize the middle order and maintain intent even when wickets fall. With these two performances, Bharti Fulmali has cemented her role as a middle-order batter in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Also Read: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: 12 Batters Set to Light Up England

Unwarranted Scrutiny on Bharti Fulmali

As Bharti Fulmali earned her spot in the Women's T20 World Cup with her performance in the WPL 2026, and delivered strong displays of performance in the T20I series against South Africa and England, as well as the warm-up match against West Indies, the 31-year-old has sadly been subjected to a torrent of unwarranted and malicious scrutiny.

While her bat has done the batting on the field, a section of social media users has unfortunately chosen to focus on her appearance rather than her athletic merit. Bharti's masculine appearance and physical stature, which have long been part of her natural athletic makeup, have been weaponized by trolls to propagate hateful rhetoric and baseless claims regarding her identity.

During the WPL 2026, the Gujarat Titans' middle-order batter opened up about the emotional toll of the harassment she has faced, while reflecting on the difficulty of navigating such negativity.

“It feels really bad when people question you based on your looks and your personality," Bharti said, in a candid interview with GG.

Emotional statement by Bharti Fulmali:️,"It feels really bad when people question you based on your look". [ During Last WPL]. twitter/Mf3DX6LplX

- Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) June 9, 2026

Despite performing well since her return to international cricket after a gap of 7 years, with her last appearance in the Indian jersey in 2019, Bharti Fulmali has faced an uphill battle not just on the field, but against the toxic narrative surrounding her return.

Bharti's masculine appearance was more than just a target for online vitriol, it became a focal point for a broader, regressive debate that sought to invalidate her gender and her right to compete at the highest level.

Fans Rally Behind Bharti Fulmali Amid Appearance Backlash

Amid the trolls and backlash over her masculine appearance, Bharti Fulmali received a massive outpouring of support from fans, fellow cricket enthusiasts, and social media users who took a firm stand against the toxicity.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Fans and cricket enthusiasts rallied behind Bharti Fulmali, condemning body-shaming and trolling, celebrating her talent, hard work, and resilience, with supporters urging everyone to 'ignore the noise' and applauding her for making India proud on the field.

Others highlighted that talent, dedication, hard work, and character are far more important than merely physical appearance, pointing out that Bharti's achievements on the field speak louder than baseless criticism.

Such a vile and degrading mentality to make racist comments on a female player of your own country't you be ashamed of yourselves?This is Indian woman cricketer Bharti Fulmali has just been selected for the Indian Women's T20 World Cup the warm-up match... twitter/SO2tCazBW6

- Bharat Mata ke Sewak (@CountryGulshan) June 10, 2026

Talent, hard work, and character matter far more than appearance. Bharti Fulmali has earned her place through performances, and she deserves support and respect, not hateful remarks.

- Rashmika Hindu Rashtra (@Rashmika9494) June 10, 2026

Bharti Fulmali is representing team India at a world cup & here some clown male users are harassing her over her look. You all are just a loser, she is a winner. Cry as much as you want, she is here to stay. twitter/Jkyw6MWijz

- Riya (@rudemiss17) June 10, 2026

This Bharti Fulmali debate is stupid. Some women naturally have higher testosterone levels, training can do that, and conditions like pcos can increase androgens. Haven't we learned anything from the Imane Khelif? Sport bodies have eligibility tests lol they are not stupid man

- ‍♀️ (@moonriveruwu) June 10, 2026

It's sad that in 2026, people still judge others by their looks instead of their talent and hard work Fulmali should be known for her performances, dedication and achievements not her appearance. Suraj. (@cric_champ) June 10, 2026

Those writing Bharti Fulmali as men in their post must be ashamed that they didn't even reached their school cricket team while she is representing indian cricket team is way more than half of India's population entire bloodlines had ever be.#BhartiFulmali #IndianTeam twitter/rqzNi7f5sj

- Rukmani (@smallwisetradez) June 10, 2026

Full support to Bharti Fulmali ❤️Judging a cricketer by her appearance instead of her performance says more about the critics than the player shining, Queen. Go out there and play like a champion. Ignore the noise. twitter/3xdavqgp80

- The King (@lordkings_x) June 9, 2026

I saw people mocking Indian cricketer Bharti Fulmali and even questioning her gender. They seem unaware that players undergo eligibility checks before representing India. Coming from a rural background, she may not fit beauty standards, but her cricketing talent speaks for itself twitter/wXNyKeEFO8

- Dr. Priya Verma (@AapkiPriyaa) June 9, 2026

Bharti Fulmali fought stereotypes, society, poverty, rose through extreme hardship and became an International Cricketer for India, a feat that only a select few ever achieve in this country is already an inspiration, she has done more than those trolling her for her... twitter/2JNOSRSN3r

- Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) June 9, 2026

This right here speaks the mentality of people in this country. It's really shameful that people in 2026 are still judging players representing the country at the highest level just on the basis of the looks days ago people were shaming Worldcup winning captain Harman as... The Reverse Sweep (@trspodcastt) June 9, 2026

Bharti Fulmali has featured in only six T20Is for Team India and scored 72 runs at an average of 14.14 and a strike rate of 96.00. In her WPL career, she has aggregated 316 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 149.76 in 18 matches.

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