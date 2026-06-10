Goguardian Hall Pass Wins“Campus Experience Innovation Award” In 2026 Edtech Breakthrough Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The recognition highlights how Hall Pass helps schools reduce classroom disruption, improve campus safety, and give educators more time to teach.

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGuardian, the leader in education technology supporting more than 25 million students and 10,000 schools nationwide, today announced that GoGuardian Hall Pass has been selected as winner of the“Campus Experience Innovation Award” in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

Launched in January, GoGuardian Hall Pass transforms the paper pass and the digital trackers that often replace it into an organized, insight-rich system that supports safety, accountability, and instructional continuity across every classroom to increase student engagement and learning. Where most digital pass tools simply record who's out of class, GoGuardian Hall Pass allows customers to use AI-driven capabilities to automatically allow or pause passes based on school-defined safety settings, handling enforcement in real time and surfacing what to do next. The solution prioritizes transparency, respect for student privacy, and positive support rather than punitive oversight.

GoGuardian Hall Pass offers unique digital experiences for every user. Schools using GoGuardian Teacher can manage passes directly within the GoGuardian Teacher platform, while administrators and hall monitors gain the insights needed to promote safety and accountability. Teachers can manage passes without interrupting instruction, students can request passes from any device, and administrators get centralized dashboards with AI-surfaced recommendations to prevent disruptive interactions.

“Traditional hall pass systems often include a jumble of paper or generic digital trackers, and yet hall passes are key to controlling hallway incidents such as noise and conflicts that lead to classroom disruption,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough.“By managing hall passes from the same platform they already use for classroom management, teachers can stay focused on doing what they do best while reinforcing consistency, accountability, and physical safety across campus.”

"Hall Pass was built around a simple but important idea: when schools have clear, consistent processes for managing student movement, educators spend less time on logistics and more time teaching," said Rich Preece, CEO of GoGuardian. "We're honored that EdTech Breakthrough recognized the real-world impact this solution delivers. The results districts are seeing - reduced time out of class, fewer hallway incidents, and stronger communication between staff and students - reflect what's possible when technology is designed to support the people who work in schools every day."

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms, and beyond. Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation, Language Learning, and many more.

GoGuardian Hall Pass uses AI to transform behavioral trends into data-driven policies, allowing administrators to consistently enforce site-wide and group-specific rules. Hall Pass works seamlessly with GoGuardian Admin and GoGuardian Beacon, giving schools a more complete picture of student safety - from digital activity and mental health signals to real-world movement across campus.

About GoGuardian

With over a decade of experience, including pioneering the use of AI in K-12 education, GoGuardian delivers best-in-class solutions built with educators, not just for them. Our suite of products, powered by purpose-driven, customizable AI and actionable insights, enables what matters most: safer schools, empowered teachers, and thriving students. Trusted by over 2 million educators and more than 10,000 schools, GoGuardian supports 25 million students nationwide - representing 50% of all public and private K-12 learners in the U.S.

GoGuardian's curriculum and instruction suite, Pear Deck Learning, is the only platform that offers teachers support for every instructional step in any topic-all in one place. From lesson planning to state testing, Pear Deck Learning helps teachers deliver engaging instruction, personalized learning tailored to each student's needs, and meaningful assessment all with ease.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies, and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education, and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GoGuardian Corporate Communications

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