Penta Security To Showcase Advanced Cloud Security Solutions At AWS Summit New York City

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Penta Security, a cyber security specialist company, announced that it will participate in the 'AWS Summit New York City' to be held at the Javits Convention Center in New York, USA on June 17. At this event, the company plans to showcase 'Cloudbric Managed Rules ' and 'Cloudbric WMS ' to solidify its position in the global cloud security market.

Through this New York Summit, Penta Security will showcase its cloud security services by meeting face-to-face with global customers. As the demand for cloud-native security solutions increases, particularly centered on the North American market, the company plans to meet local customers directly to expand its business network and global partnerships. Based on its advanced web security technology, which has been proven across Asian markets including South Korea and Japan, Penta Security designs to present an optimized alternative to North American companies experiencing difficulties due to a shortage of security personnel and complex regulatory compliance.

On-site, the company will introduce the core services of its cloud security SaaS platform, 'Cloudbric'. Cloudbric Managed Rules is a managed security rule group for AWS WAF users that effectively responds to various web threats. Penta Security is the first company in Korea to introduce managed rules dedicated to AWS WAF, and is one of only eight Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) worldwide that supply this service.

Cloudbric WMS, which will be showcased together, is a customized AWS WAF operation service that can efficiently integrate, manage, and monitor complex cloud security environments. Both services can be applied quickly and easily through a subscription alone without the burden of building infrastructure, so that even companies lacking professional knowledge and personnel can easily operate WAF. Companies accelerating their cloud transformation can securely develop their businesses without security gaps through Cloudbric's services.

At the Penta Security booth, in-depth consultations will be conducted for companies operating AWS WAF or users of the AWS Marketplace. The company will diagnose security-related difficulties occurring during system operation from various angles and present the optimal security service model that matches each corporate environment. A special promotion will also be held to provide booth visitors with a free 3-month coupon for the Cloudbric VPN Plus Plan.

"The reality is that many companies are exposed to potential web threats due to a shortage of security personnel and the complexity of cloud operations," said Jihae Lee, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Penta Security. "We will present practical security solutions optimized for the local environment so that companies can relieve the burden of infrastructure management and focus on their inherent business."