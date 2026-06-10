PATRIZIA SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

PATRIZIA shareholders approve eighth consecutive dividend increase; management reaffirms confidence in PATRIZIA's long-term growth strategy

10.06.2026 / 15:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dividend per share increases by 2.9% year-on-year to EUR 0.36

Dividend yield of approximately 4.8%

Shareholders approve all agenda items by a large majority

Strong profitability improvement in 2025 while 2026 guidance points to further growth at the midpoint of guidance range PATRIZIA remains well positioned to benefit from long-term growth opportunities Augsburg, 10 June 2026. PATRIZIA SE, a leading independent investment manager in smart real assets, today successfully held its Annual General Meeting. Shareholders approved all agenda items by a large majority. Among the resolutions adopted was the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.36 per share for the financial year 2025. This corresponds to an increase of 2.9% compared to the previous year, marking the eighth consecutive annual dividend increase and reflecting the resilience of PATRIZIA's business model and continued focus on long-term value creation. Based on the current share price, this represents a dividend yield of approximately 4.8%. PATRIZIA SE shares will trade ex-dividend on 11 June 2026. The dividend will be paid on 15 June 2026. Martin Praum, CFO of PATRIZIA SE, commented:“We delivered a strong profitability turnaround in 2025, with EBITDA increasing by more than one third to EUR 63m and the EBITDA margin improving to close to 23%. Our recurring management fees now fully cover operating expenses, reflecting disciplined cost management and resilient fee income, while we reached the upper end of our raised EBITDA guidance. With our platform well positioned for scalable growth, we expect EBITDA of EUR 60 - 75m, an EBITDA margin of 22.0% - 26.5% and assets under management of EUR 55 - 60bn in 2026. At the midpoint of these ranges, we expect further growth compared to 2025.” Looking ahead, CEO Asoka Wöhrmann reaffirmed PATRIZIA's strategic focus on long-term growth opportunities in smart real assets, commenting:“We remain focused on creating value for our clients and shareholders while positioning the business to benefit from the long-term opportunities created by the Digital, Urban, Energy and Living (“DUEL”) transitions. We believe these structural trends will continue to support attractive investment opportunities across real estate and infrastructure for many years to come.” Detailed voting results and additional material relating to the Annual General Meeting are available on the following website: PATRIZIA: Investment manager for international smart real assets PATRIZIA has been providing investment opportunities in smart real assets for institutional, semi-professional, and private investors for more than 40 years, focusing on real estate and infrastructure. PATRIZIA's investment solutions are driven by the“DUEL” megatrends – Digital, Urban, Energy and Living transitions – and capitalise on the opportunities arising from these transformative global shifts. PATRIZIA currently has approximately EUR 56bn in assets under management (AUM) and employs around 800 professionals across 26 locations worldwide. PATRIZIA has been committed to making a positive impact since its founding. In 1992, the Company began collaborating closely with Bunter Kreis (“Colourful Circle”) in Germany to provide aftercare for children with severe diseases. Since 1999, the PATRIZIA Foundation has provided 800,000 children and young people worldwide with access to education, healthcare and a safe home, enabling them to live better, self-determined lives. For more information, visit and Contact: Dr Janina Rochell

Director Investor Relations

Phone:+49 69 643505-1229

Mobile: +49 151 64085881

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