Just-Launched Bfgoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A+ Tire Fits The Needs Of Everyday Adventurers



For SUVs, CUVs and light trucks; primarily for on-road use and light off-pavement driving

33 replacement sizes available now, with 17 more to come later this year Original equipment on 2026 Rivian R2

BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire delivers 25% longer wear,10% better wet traction, 5% better rolling resistance than predecessor

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 10, 2026 - BFGoodrich Tires has launched the Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire, balancing off-road inspired style and capability with the on-road comfort and longevity drivers need for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.

This tire is designed for those who primarily drive on paved roads but use their vehicles occasionally on unpaved roads. These drivers want a versatile tire that provides comfort and confidence to drive on various types of terrain.

“BFGoodrich has the right tire for every type of driver – from extreme off-roaders to everyday adventurers,” said Jamie Hershey, Senior Director of Recreational Brands for BFGoodrich Tires.“The new Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire is for those everyday adventurers. Trail-Terrain+ features improved wet traction, wear performance and rolling resistance, helping enhance the look and performance of consumers' light trucks, SUVs and crossovers, whether they're driving across town or taking a trip into the great outdoors.”

Compared to its predecessor, the BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire boasts improvements in wet traction, wear performance and rolling resistance.

Formulated to weather it all: Formulated with a new all-weather compound, the BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire has a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake rating and more wet-traction control than its predecessor, ensuring reliable performance in extreme conditions.

A new rubber compound infused with high level of silica delivers 10% improved wet traction compared with the original BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A tire.

Designed for durability: With its advanced all-weather tread compound and optimized footprint, the BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire is designed to deliver exceptional durability and longevity.



Optimized footprint shape evenly distributes stress for extended wear.

Full-depth locking 3D sipes enhance tread block stability for even wear over time. The Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire has up to 25% better wear performance than the original Trail-Terrain T/A tire.

Built for a smoother ride: The BFGoodrich Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire provides improved fuel efficiency over its predecessor and is engineered for minimal road noise, delivering a comfortable and quiet ride.



Engineered for surprisingly quiet and comfortable on-road performance. The Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire has on average 5% improved rolling resistance when compared with the original Trail-Terrain T/A tire.

The Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire carries a 65,000-mile warranty and 60-day satisfaction guarantee.

BFGoodrich will introduce 50 replacement sizes in 2026, covering a wide range of popular SUV, CUV and light truck sizes. The launch begins with 33 sizes available now. An expanded size lineup, including additional 17”, 18”, 19”, 20” and 22” options, is scheduled for 2027 as part of a line extension plan.

Full size/fitment lookup and MSRP by size are available on the Trail-Terrain T/A+ product page.

The Trail-Terrain T/A+ tire will come as original equipment on the 2026 Rivian R2, but is primarily a replacement tire designed for vehicles like the Honda Passport, Toyota Tacoma and RAV4, Ford F-150 and Subaru Outback.

For more information on the BFGoodrich Terrain Family of tires, visit bfgoodrichtires or your local tire dealer and get started on your next adventure.

BFGoodrich Tires is dedicated to providing high performance tires for those who have a passion for driving in virtually any environment. Combining technical expertise with 50 years of motorsports experience, BFGoodrich delivers tires for a full range of driving experiences from ultra-high-performance street to off-road terrain with one common theme – extreme performance. Come upgrade your performance with BFGoodrich and see where our tires can take you at BFGoodrichTires and BFGoodrichRacing, as well as on Facebook and Instagram at @BFGoodrichTires and TikTok at @BFGoodrich.

Andrew Festa

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Name: Andrew Festa

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Job Title: BFGoodrich Public Relations Manager



CE, Nexis Newswire, English