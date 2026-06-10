Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ero Copper Corp.

Ero Copper Corp.


2026-06-10 10:24:54
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Ero Copper Corp.: Announced assay results on an additional 24,000 meters of exploration drilling performed subsequent to the Phase 1 program at the Furnas Copper-Gold Project located in the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil. The Company has completed over 75,000 meters of drilling through the end of May 2026, with assay results currently available for approximately 52,000 meters. There are 10 drill rigs operating at the Project, and the deposit remains open to depth and along strike. Ero Copper Corp. shares T are trading down $0.28 at $36.22.

MENAFN10062026000212011056ID1111239626



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search