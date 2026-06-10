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Ero Copper Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:20 AM EST - Ero Copper Corp.: Announced assay results on an additional 24,000 meters of exploration drilling performed subsequent to the Phase 1 program at the Furnas Copper-Gold Project located in the Carajás Mineral Province in Pará State, Brazil. The Company has completed over 75,000 meters of drilling through the end of May 2026, with assay results currently available for approximately 52,000 meters. There are 10 drill rigs operating at the Project, and the deposit remains open to depth and along strike. Ero Copper Corp. shares T are trading down $0.28 at $36.22.
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