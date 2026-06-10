MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Adia Nutrition Inc. Delivers Exciting Update: Name Change to Adia Med Inc. Now Official in Nevada

June 10, 2026 9:15 AM EDT | Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.

Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) is pleased to confirm that the State of Nevada has officially approved the company's name change to Adia Med Inc.







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The move is more than cosmetic - it's a clear signal of where Adia is headed. Shifting from "Nutrition" to "Med" puts the spotlight on the company's growing emphasis on advanced medical and wellness solutions. The new name captures Adia's drive to blend proven science with next-level medical therapies, creating real results for patients in a fast-moving health sector.

That shift is already gaining traction. Adia Med of Winter Park is running active clinical studies, Adia Labs continues to push the research pipeline forward, and Adia Life is successfully distributing high-quality stem cell and exosome products that are seeing strong demand in the regenerative health space.

On the operational side, Adia's legal team is putting the final touches on all required filings with FINRA. The team has also confirmed with Colonial Stock Transfer, the company's transfer agent, that the CUSIP submission is complete and that Adia will keep its current trading symbol and CUSIP number. These steps are moving forward smoothly, and the company expects to begin trading under the new name, Adia Med Inc., once FINRA completes its review.

"Today isn't just about a new name - it's about where we're going," said a company spokesperson. "Adia Med Inc. is ready to lead in medical breakthroughs, and we're energized to take this next step together with our shareholders and partners."

For questions, inquiries, or additional information, please contact Larry Powalisz at ... or by phone at 321-788-0850.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

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Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.







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Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.