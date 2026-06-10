MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Primary Hydrogen Announces Grant of Stock Options

June 10, 2026 9:30 AM EDT | Source: Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2026) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (OTCQB: HNATF) (FSE: 83W) (" Primary Hydrogen " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that an aggregate of 360,000 incentive stock options (each, an " Option ") have been granted to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's omnibus equity incentive compensation plan (the " Plan "). Each Option is exercisable to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company (a " Common Share ") at an exercise price of $0.76 per Common Share. The Options vest 100% on the date of grant and are exercisable for a period of five years following the issuance date.

All of the Options, and any Common Shares issuable upon exercise thereof, will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North located in British Columbia.

For more information, investors should review the Company's public filings, which are available at .

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Ben Asuncion

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Email: ...

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Primary Hydrogen Corp.