Starrez Named“Best Technology Solution For Student Safety” In 2026 Edtech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes StarRez for the Second Consecutive Year for Excellence in Student Safety

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez, a global leader in on-and-off-campus student housing software, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the“Best Technology Solution for Student Safety” award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

StarRez offers housing and resident experience software that helps campuses connect the systems and teams responsible for housing operations, facilities management, and student support that directly impact student wellbeing. Housing staff, residence life, student conduct, facilities, and campus security have access to streamlined workflows and real-time visibility across residential communities.

Safety features include guest management, package tracking, digital ID scanning, and real-time communication. Operational tools also help institutions respond quickly to real-world situations, such as giving housing teams the ability to create and manage temporary spaces when a student must be relocated due to maintenance issues, environmental concerns, or unsafe living situations, such as severe roommate conflict or domestic violence.

Facilities safety is also supported through an integrated maintenance and work order system, so staff can capture urgent issues in real time and track resolution. Integrations with electronic door access systems also strengthen security by connecting housing assignments to access permissions, ensuring only authorized individuals can enter specific residential spaces.

“StarRez is transforming housing operations into a proactive, data-informed safety ecosystem. As student safety extends beyond physical security and compliance, institutions must support student wellbeing, and the operational safeguards that let staff respond quickly when issues arise. It's about prevention, early intervention, and ensuring no student falls through the cracks,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, EdTech Breakthrough.“StarRez is redefining student safety by helping institutions create safer residential communities through faster response, stronger accountability, and more coordinated support for students - all within one connected platform.”

StarRez also provides robust reporting and analytics that surface safety insights, helping institutions identify trends, track incidents, automate follow-ups, and take early action to maintain compliance and protect residents. StarRez's Situation Response enables campuses to quickly deploy surveys or check-ins during urgent situations, providing real-time visibility into student status and emerging concerns.

“We're providing more than housing software. Our unified platform helps institutions build thriving communities by streamlining operations, supporting safety and compliance, and improving engagement, accountability, and outcomes. The approach is delivering measurable impact for institutions,” said Jason Day, CEO of StarRez.“Thank you to EdTech Breakthrough for this award. We're committed to creating connected, secure, and streamlined experiences for both institutions and their residents.”

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and beyond. Thousands of entries were evaluated across a wide range of categories spanning the full edtech spectrum, including Student Engagement, Classroom Management, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Corporate Learning, Career Preparation, Language Learning and many more.

To learn more about StarRez and its innovative solutions, visit:

About StarRez

StarRez is a global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for on-and-off-campus housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,100+ institutions and 2,000+ properties worldwide, StarRez supports more than 4 million beds annually with its unified platform, delivering seamless experiences for students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and India, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner. For more information, visit .

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including remote learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM education and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media contact: caroline hansen [...]