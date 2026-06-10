MDLN Investors Have Opportunity To Join Medline Inc. Fraud Investigation With The Schall Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Medline Inc. (“Medline” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: MDLN ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Medline is the subject of a report published by Reuters on June 3, 2026, titled:“Medline draws another US FDA warning in two months over quality lapses.” According to the article,“The Food and Drug Administration, in its letter dated May 28, said the company failed to thoroughly investigate microbial contamination incidents in finished drug products and also ​cited inadequate cleaning practices.”

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

...