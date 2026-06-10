Drinkmate Expands Corporate Lifestyle Reach In Europe Through New Partnership With Corplife In Austria And Germany

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Drinkmate, a global leader in home beverage carbonation known for its ability to carbonate any beverage, today announced its launch on CorpLife in both Austria and Germany, bringing exclusive member discounts and special offers to CorpLife users across the region.

Through the new partnership, CorpLife members will now have access to exclusive savings on Drinkmate products, including the flagship OmniFizz sparkling beverage maker, CO2 cylinders, and accessories. The collaboration further expands Drinkmate's footprint throughout Europe while introducing the brand to a growing audience of lifestyle-focused consumers seeking healthier, customizable beverage solutions.

Unlike traditional sparkling water makers, Drinkmate allows users to carbonate virtually any beverage, including juices, tea, cocktails, wine, sports drinks and more - delivering a versatile“More than Water” experience for modern households.

“We are excited to partner with CorpLife to introduce Drinkmate to more consumers throughout Germany and Austria,” said Kristyn Ristaino, VP of Global Sales and Marketing at Drinkmate.“CorpLife's member community aligns perfectly with our focus on innovation, wellness, convenience and premium home beverage experiences. This partnership creates a unique opportunity for consumers to discover how Drinkmate can transform everyday beverages.”

The launch comes as consumer demand continues to grow for healthier drink alternatives, customizable beverage options, and sustainable home carbonation systems that help reduce single-use plastic waste.

Drinkmate continues to expand globally and is now available across multiple continents through leading retailers, distributors, e-commerce platforms, and strategic lifestyle partnerships. For more information about Drinkmate products, visit Drinkmate Europe or visit CorpLife to learn more about member offers and availability.

About Drinkmate

Drinkmate is a global leader in home beverage carbonation, best known for its patented technology that allows consumers to carbonate any beverage - not just water. Designed for versatility, quality, and ease of use, Drinkmate empowers consumers to create customized sparkling drinks at home while reducing reliance on single-use packaging. Headquartered in Saline, Michigan, Drinkmate serves as the global hub for the brand, supporting operations across the Americas, the UK, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Drinkmate's growing portfolio of carbonation systems and accessories reflects the brand's commitment to innovation, thoughtful design, and meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. For more information, visit .

