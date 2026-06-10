TMC Turmoil: Rebel Camp Has 64 Mlas, Not Joining Congress: Leader

TMC Rebel Leader Rules Out Congress Merger

Amid intensifying internal turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee has categorically dismissed rumours of a potential merger between the dissident faction and the Congress party. Banerjee, who was recently recognised as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) by the West Bengal Assembly Speaker, claimed that his camp now commands the support of 64 MLAs, an increase from the 58 who initially signed the letter of support. He asserted that these legislators are preparing to formally submit a letter to the Speaker to solidify their position. "The count is currently 64 (MLAs). These people will come and submit a letter to the Speaker," Ritabrata Banerjee told ANI.

In a clear message intended to quash ongoing speculation regarding the political future of the rebel group, Banerjee stated, "Regarding a merger, as for our legislative party, we are certainly not joining the Congress. The MPs in Parliament, more than two-thirds of them, are not merging with the Congress either." He emphasised that the rebellion is internal to the TMC's organisational structure and does not involve an alliance with the national opposition party. "Who is merging with whom?" Banerjee asked. "As far as we are concerned and based on what I know, the MPs aren't going, we aren't going, the municipal representatives aren't going, the Zilla Parishad members aren't going, and the Panchayat members aren't going. So, who is going? There is no question of a merger at all."

Congress Distances Itself from Speculation

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday categorically distanced himself from the ongoing rumours regarding a potential merger between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, the veteran leader emphasised that he has no information on any such discussions and remains entirely "in the dark." "I have no information about any merger or such things involving Bengal," he added. "If a formal decision is reached, we will certainly be taken into confidence. If I am asked about it, then I will speak, but right now, I know absolutely nothing."

Fresh Setbacks for Trinamool Congress

In another setback to Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned from the party and as a member of the Upper House. This comes amid an internal rift within the party and a series of resignations after the Legislative Assembly election loss. Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev as a member of the Upper House. As per the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Bulletin, Sushmita Dev, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) representing West Bengal, resigned from her seat and her resignation has been accepted by the Chairman with effect from June 10, 2026. Following her resignation from TMC and Rajya Sabha, Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said that she wants to work in Assam now. Adding to the TMC's troubles, Sushmita Dev had resigned from the party and is speculated to join the BJP. She met Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in the national capital.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday at 10 Janpath in the national capital.

On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC his resignation, Ray slammed the TMC over its massive defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. He termed the verdict as an outcome of the "15-year anarchical rule" of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Rebel MPs Seek Separate Seating

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had confirmed to ANI that a faction of 20 MPs has formally requested the Lok Sabha Speaker for separate seating arrangements. She said, "We are 20 MPs who have requested the Speaker for separate seating, and we will be working in conjunction with the Central and State Government for the development of West Bengal". Rebel MPs meeting Union Minister and BJP West Bengal election in-charge Bhupender Yadav and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has sparked speculation of the faction merging with the NDA. As per the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law, the rebel MPs would require a merger with 2/3rd majority to avoid disqualification. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)