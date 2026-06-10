TN Launches Singappen Special Task Force For Women, Children Safety

Inspector General of Police (IGP) K. Bhavaneeswari on Wednesday said the Singappen Special Task Force has been established to enhance the safety of women and children and prevent crimes against them through focused interventions and coordinated action.

Proactive Measures and Vulnerable Hotspots

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Bhavaneeswari said the task force will identify vulnerable locations and crime-prone areas across the state, assess the reasons behind safety concerns and take corrective measures to improve security. "The main objective of the Singappen Special Task Force is to enhance the safety and security of women and children, and to prevent crime against women and children. The Special Force will be going to all the hotspots by finding out the vulnerable areas," she said.

She added that the force would study the causes behind incidents in such locations and work towards creating a safer environment for women. "We will find out the reason behind it and rectify it to make the environment women-safe," Bhavaneeswari said.

Comprehensive Approach with Awareness Campaigns

The IGP further said the initiative will combine enforcement with awareness campaigns and involve coordination with various government departments, including the School Education Department, to ensure a comprehensive approach to women's and children's safety. "We will also work on awareness and will be coordinating with the School Education Department and other departments to have a holistic view to ensure holistic action," she said.

State Backing and Technological Integration

Bhavaneeswari said the Chief Minister has sanctioned around Rs 357 crore for the initiative, underscoring the state's commitment to strengthening safety measures.

She also highlighted the use of technology in the project, stating that drones will be deployed in locations where effective monitoring through conventional methods may not be possible. "We will be using drones for the areas where we will not be able to monitor effectively," she added. (ANI)

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