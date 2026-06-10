Azerbaijan Moves To Strengthen Child Protection Rules In Digital Platforms

MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Regulating children's access to digital platforms has become a global challenge, with countries such as Australia and France already introducing relevant legislation.

AzerNEWS reports that the Head of Department at the Ministry of Justice Aytan Mammadova said during a public discussion on proposed amendments to the Code of Administrative Offences and the laws "On Information, Informatization and Protection of Information" and "On the Protection of Children from Harmful Information," organized by the Media Development Agency.

She noted that the proposed amendments aim to strengthen parental oversight of minors' online activities, including greater control over advertising and content targeting children.

According to Mammadova, the initiative is designed to prevent harm to children's psychological and physiological development at an early age while supporting their healthy adaptation to the real social and cultural environment.

"The distinctive feature of this draft law is that it is not limited to restrictions and liability measures. It also introduces effective regulatory and supervisory mechanisms," she said.

Mammadova explained that the legislation clearly defines the age-verification methods that service providers must implement to determine users' ages. Providers will not only be required to declare compliance but will also have to conduct regular assessments of the effectiveness of these mechanisms.

She stressed that special attention should also be paid to the role of algorithms, which increasingly shape children's online experiences by influencing the content they see and the advertisements they receive.