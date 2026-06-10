Russian Drone Lodged In 11Th-Floor Apartment Neutralized In Odesa

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police in the Odesa region, according to Ukrinform.

“Bomb disposal experts found fragments of a 'Geran-2' missile, a motor, electronic components, and an unexploded warhead containing 50 kg of explosive material in an apartment on the 11th floor of an 18-story residential building,” the statement said.

According to law enforcement officials, the explosive was in an extremely dangerous condition-it was equipped with a detonator and had sustained mechanical damage.

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Experts carried out specialized operations to defuse and remove the explosive materials. They will subsequently be destroyed at a test site.

As reported by Ukrinform, two residential buildings were hit in Odesa during a Russian drone attack on the night of June 9. Three people were injured in the attack.