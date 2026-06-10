KP Braces For Stormy Spell As PDMA Issues Province-Wide Alert

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert to all district administrations, forecasting strong winds, thunderstorms, and intermittent rainfall in most parts of the province from tomorrow until June 13.

According to the PDMA, heavy rainfall accompanied by hailstorms is expected in Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Buner, Malakand, Battagram, Mansehra, and Abbottabad. Rain and windstorms are also likely in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Swabi, Kohat, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, and Tank.

The authority warned that heavy rains could trigger flash floods in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Buner, Abbottabad, and Kohistan, while streams and local waterways may overflow in various areas. Urban flooding is also feared in low-lying parts of Peshawar, Mardan, and Nowshera.

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PDMA cautioned that strong winds and hailstorms could damage weak structures, electricity poles, and solar panels, while standing crops across the province may also be affected. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures.

The authority has directed district administrations to make advance preparations, keep rescue teams on standby, ensure the timely availability of resources, maintain traffic flow, and keep major roads open with alternative routes ready if needed.

Relevant departments have also been instructed to clear drainage systems and take immediate measures to prevent urban flooding. Tourists and residents have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on weather conditions.

PDMA urged the public to stay away from floodwaters, streams, and other hazardous locations during heavy rains to avoid any untoward incidents.