Azerbaijan Warns Of Digital Threats Facing Children, Calls For Coordinated Actions

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Virtual space has become a serious risk environment, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Ismat Aliyev, said at the presentation ceremony of the research report "Legal thoughts of adolescents in Azerbaijan" and the "Children and Law" book prepared by the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Issues, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, the dangers children face today aren't limited to the streets and domestic environments.

"Psychological pressure, harmful content, blackmail, online exploitation, and other dangerous situations are observed over the mass media and social networks. In this regard, comprehensive measures are implemented together with parents and educational institutions to raise awareness and increase awareness in accordance with the challenges created by modern technologies. The protection of children's rights is not ensured by the activities of only one institution.

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