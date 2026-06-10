Azerbaijan Warns Of Digital Threats Facing Children, Calls For Coordinated Actions
According to him, the dangers children face today aren't limited to the streets and domestic environments.
"Psychological pressure, harmful content, blackmail, online exploitation, and other dangerous situations are observed over the mass media and social networks. In this regard, comprehensive measures are implemented together with parents and educational institutions to raise awareness and increase awareness in accordance with the challenges created by modern technologies. The protection of children's rights is not ensured by the activities of only one institution.--
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