Bluesight Awarded Pharmacy Technology Solutions Agreement with Premier, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alexandria, VA, USA, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluesight, the leader in hospital intelligence solutions, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement forwith Premier, Inc. Effective May 1, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Bluesight's full suite of solutions, including those in key categories: drug diversion surveillance, purchasing optimization, 340B compliance, shortage management, RFID inventory management, and patient privacy monitoring.

This partnership simplifies and accelerates the procurement process, enabling healthcare providers to quickly acquire, implement, and derive value from new technologies.

Building on a foundation of trust that spans more than a decade, this new agreement marks a significant evolution in the long-standing relationship between Bluesight and Premier. What began as a focused collaboration on inventory management and diversion monitoring has now matured into a comprehensive strategic partnership, granting members seamless access to Bluesight's entire suite of solutions under a single, unified framework.

"Our mission has always been to provide hospitals with the visibility they need to improve patient safety and operational efficiency," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Bluesight. "By formalizing and expanding our work with Premier, we are making it easier than ever for their extensive network of member organizations to access our entire portfolio of solutions at a significant value.” MacDonald continued,“We are excited to showcase our full suite of solutions to Premier members at Premier's Breakthroughs Conference this October in National Harbor, MD."

About Bluesight's Solutions

Bluesight's comprehensive ecosystem is designed to eliminate manual workflows and mitigate risk across the pharmacy supply chain. It includes:



Drug Diversion Surveillance: Confirm and prevent drug diversion across nursing, OR, inpatient pharmacy, and retail pharmacy locations.

Purchasing Optimization: Unite industry-wide pricing data with your contracts to streamline procurement decisions and reduce medication spend.

340B Compliance: Maintain 100% compliance oversight and audit readiness for your 340B program.

Shortage Management: Combine predictive analytics, inventory data, and collaborative planning tools to manage predicted shortages proactively.

RFID Inventory Management: Leverage RFID to eliminate expirations, prevent stockouts, and maintain accuracy across inventory in kits, trays, fridges, and shelves. Patient Privacy Monitoring: Monitor up to 100% of system accesses to uncover hidden privacy violations before they escalate.

Premier is a leading technology-driven healthcare improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers and payers to make healthcare better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, advisory services, and other solutions in service of their mission to improve the health of communities.

About Bluesight

Bluesight enables hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading, AI-powered solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 3,000 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day. For more information, please visit bluesight.





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Bluesight Awarded Pharmacy Technology Solutions Agreement with Premier, Inc.

CONTACT: Account Executive Amanda Montini Brodeur Partners for Bluesight...