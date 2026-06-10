First Bankers Trust Selects Alacriti To Modernize Loan Payments And Enhance Customer Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Community Bank Selects Orbipay Loan Payments To Strengthen Operational Control and Modernize Loan Servicing

Bridgewater, N.J., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highlights



First Bankers Trust has transformed its loan payment operations with Alacriti, moving from manual workflows to an automated, integrated platform.

Customers can now complete loan payments through self-service Enrolled and Guest Web experiences, with support for recurring and future-dated transactions. Orbipay Loan Payments connects directly to the bank's core system, enabling real-time posting, configurable loan-level coding, and greater operational control.

First Bankers Trust Company, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc., has partnered with Alacriti, a leader in cloud-based payment technology, to modernize its loan payment experience with Orbipay Loan Payments. By replacing manual processes with a configurable, automated platform, the community bank is improving efficiency and creating a more intuitive payment experience for customers.

First Banker's Trust's prior loan platform relied heavily on staff-supported workflows and manual oversight. While the process was functional, phone-based transactions and internally managed ACH activity required consistent involvement to ensure accurate loan-level posting. As payment volumes increased, leadership recognized the need for an automated and integrated approach to support growth and reduce operational friction.

With Orbipay Loan Payments, First Bankers Trust introduced new capabilities for both customers and internal teams, including:



Self-service payment access through enrolled and guest web experiences.

Flexible payment options, including One-Time, Recurring, and future-dated payments via ACH or debit card.

Multi-loan payment capability, allowing customers to manage multiple payments in a single session.

Direct core integration, enabling real-time payments posting.

Configurable transaction coding aligned by loan type and payment scenario.

Operational continuity safeguards, including a repair queue to manage transactions during temporary core downtime. Enhanced reporting visibility, providing clearer insight into daily payment activity and performance.

“Our previous process required a high level of hands-on involvement from our team,” said Lyndsey Dow, AVP Loan Operations Manager at First Bankers Trust Company.“With Alacriti, we're giving customers control while improving accuracy behind the scenes. Real-time posting and configurable coding were essential to ensuring we could scale confidently without increasing operational complexity.”

“First Bankers Trust approached this initiative with a clear focus on efficiency and control,” said Stuart Bain, SVP of Product at Alacriti.“By automating manual workflows and integrating directly with the core, they've created a resilient and streamlined payment operation.”

This partnership provides a scalable foundation that allows the bank to expand capabilities over time as part of its broader modernization strategy.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.

About First Bankers Trust Company, N.A.

Headquartered in Quincy, Ill., First Bankers Trust Company, N.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Bankers Trustshares, Inc., is a community-oriented commercial bank offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities it serves, including personal banking, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, business loans and agricultural loans.

The bank also operates Buck Land Funding, a division focused on the financing of recreational hunting land, and MHC Funding, a division specializing in the financing of mobile home communities. First Bankers Trust also powers ATTY Financial, a specialized financial platform designed to modernize banking for attorneys and law firms. The bank has branch locations in Quincy, Macomb, Mendon, Carthage, Rushville, and Springfield, Illinois as well as Loan Production offices in O'Fallon, Illinois and St. Charles, Missouri. It is the largest bank in Adams County, Illinois. For more information, visit .

About First Bankers Trustshares, Inc.

First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. is a bank holding company owning First Bankers Trust Company, N.A. The Company was incorporated on August 25, 1988, and is headquartered in Quincy, Ill. First Bankers Trustshares, Inc. is a publicly held company whose common stock is traded over-the-counter under the symbol FBTT. For more information, visit .

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