Tejashwi Yadav Alleges Financial Crisis In Bihar, Questions NDA Govt Over Contingency Fund Use

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, June 10 (IANS) Bihar's Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the state is moving towards a severe financial crisis under the NDA government and asked whether the state is nearing a situation comparable to a financial emergency.

Through a series of social media posts on X, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader criticised the "double-engine" government and accused it of implementing 'anti-people' and 'pro-corporate policies' that, according to him, have pushed the state into economic distress.

Tejashwi Yadav's remarks came after the Bihar Cabinet approved the withdrawal of Rs 3,662 crore from the Bihar Contingency Fund to pay social security pensions for months of May, June, and July.

The Contingency Fund is generally utilised by governments to meet urgent expenditures arising from unforeseen situations, including natural disasters, emergencies, or financial crises.

Questioning the Bihar government's decision, Tejashwi Yadav said that if the state has to rely on the Contingency Fund merely to disburse pensions, it reflects the seriousness of the state's financial condition.

"Bihar's financial crisis has become so severe that the state government has had to withdraw Rs 3,662 crore from the Contingency Fund just to pay pensions. One can imagine how alarming and dangerous the situation has become," he added.

The RJD leader also alleged that salary and pension-related payments in the state have been delayed for several months due to an empty treasury.

He also claimed that payments to contractors have remained pending for more than a year.

"We (RJD) have been saying for the last six months that employee salaries and pension-related payments are getting delayed because the treasury is empty. Contractors have not been paid for more than a year," he alleged.

Tejashwi Yadav also accused the Bihar government of failing to implement development schemes and welfare initiatives.

According to the RJD leader, development projects approved during Financial Year 2023-24 have not yet begun, while several recently announced schemes remain confined to announcements.

He also alleged that Bihar is facing frequent power cuts, delays in scholarship disbursement, and stagnation in the Student Credit Card Scheme.

The Opposition leader also claimed that the state Cabinet had discontinued the Bihar State Crop Assistance Scheme due to a shortage of funds.

"The Chief Minister (Samrat Choudhary) must explain why pensions are being paid through withdrawals from the Contingency Fund instead of regular budgetary provisions. Despite decades of a double-engine government, why has such a situation arisen?" he asked.

Targeting the Bihar leadership, Tejashwi Yadav said the state government should focus on addressing public concerns over the state's economic condition rather than diverting attention towards other issues.

"Instead of raising unnecessary issues, the novice Chief Minister should address the people of Bihar, who are worried and apprehensive about the state's deteriorating financial condition," he added.

The allegations have intensified the political debate over Bihar's fiscal health, with opposition parties attempting to corner the NDA government over governance and financial management.