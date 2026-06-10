Petrol, Diesel Prices May Drop As Crude Oil Trends Turn Favourable

Everyone's feeling the pinch of high petrol and diesel prices, thanks to all the drama in the global crude oil market. But hold on, there might be some relief coming our way soon.

Tensions in West Asia, especially involving Iran, are making everyone nervous about crude oil supply. The Strait of Hormuz, a major oil route, is a hotspot, causing prices to shoot up. The Centre hiked rates four times in 10 days starting May 15. The first hike was Rs. 3 per litre on May 15, and the last was Rs. 2.80 on petrol on May 25.Lately, fuel prices haven't changed much across the country, but they are still very high. In Delhi, petrol is over Rs. 102 a litre, and diesel is past Rs. 95. Big cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai are also seeing high rates, often made worse by state taxes and local cesses.If you look at major cities, Hyderabad is one of the places where you'll pay the most for petrol and diesel. This is mainly because of state taxes. People in some cities in Kerala are also paying very high prices. This puts a big financial strain on daily commuters and the transport business.The central government is pushing for alternative fuels to cut down our dependence on foreign oil. They are speeding up the use of ethanol-blended fuel. The government aims to boost India's energy security by introducing E85 fuel. This could help stabilise prices in the long run.The Centre feels the current global situation won't last forever. Officials predict that once supply chains get back to normal, crude oil prices will fall. The government has already stated that India has enough oil and gas reserves for several weeks. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is optimistic that peace in West Asia will ease market pressure, and petrol and diesel prices will gradually come down.