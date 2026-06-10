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GBTG Investors Have The Opportunity To Join Investigation Of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. With The Schall Law Firm


2026-06-10 09:46:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (“Global Business Travel” or“the Company”) (NYSE: GBTG ) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

The investigation focuses on determining if the Global Business Travel board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

If you are a shareholder, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at , or by email at ....

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm
Brian Schall, Esq.
310-301-3335
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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