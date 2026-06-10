Modular Flooring Market Worth $16.48 Billion By 2031, At A CAGR Of 3.3%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Modular flooring systems are made of materials such as vinyl, ceramic, laminate, rubber, and composite backing and are produced considering specific performance objectives (i.e., durability, acoustic performance, and moisture resistance). Commercial office buildings, healthcare facilities, retail spaces, educational institutions, hotels, and residential housing frequently use modular flooring. The effectiveness of a modular flooring system is dependent on its dimensional stability, ease of maintenance, and design/execution flexibility. Modular flooring systems differ from traditional flooring systems in that they allow localized repair or access to the subfloor without disrupting adjacent areas. Modular flooring is a key component in the success of modern construction and interior design by providing operational efficiency, support for sustainable building practices, and meeting changing performance benchmarks through regulatory requirements.

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180 - Market Data Tables

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List of Key Players in Modular Flooring Market:

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (US)Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (US)Tarkett (France)Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (US)Forbo Holding AG (Switzerland)Interface, Inc. (US)Gerflor Group (France)Mannington Mills, Inc. (US)Beaulieu International Group (Belgium)TOLI Corporation (Japan)Milliken (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Modular Flooring Market:

Increasing Construction Activity in Commercial and Non-commercial InfrastructureSubfloor Preparation Sensitivity and Installation ConstraintsDevelopment of Fully Recyclable Closed-loop Modular Flooring SystemsEngineering Reliable Clicklock and Interlocking Systems Across Different Climate Conditions

Key Findings of the Study:



By product type, the luxury vinyl tiles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use, the workplace segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.

The modular flooring market by region is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America, each representing differing trends as well as distinct patterns of end user demand. The North American modular flooring market is the largest globally and is considered one of the most mature markets due to strong commercial renovation activity, workplace transformation, and a growing need for high-performance flooring solutions. Europe has stringent sustainability regulations, and many countries in the region are increasingly adopting recyclable and low-emission modular flooring systems. The Asia Pacific modular flooring market is the fastest growing due to rapid urbanization and the continued expansion of commercial infrastructure (e.g., hotels/malls) in the region. Many countries in the Asia Pacific are making substantial investments in their healthcare and educational facilities to create modern/safe work environments. Market growth in this region is also driven by large-scale infrastructure projects, hospitality development projects, and airport expansions, where rapid installation and durability of the flooring product are important. South America is also experiencing gradual growth with recent improvements in the construction industry, as well as an increase in the awareness of the benefits of using cost-effective/low-maintenance modular flooring in the commercial and institutional sectors.

The modular flooring market by product type is segmented into luxury vinyl tile, ceramic, rubber, polyolefin, and other product types, such as linoleum, cork, and polyurethane, each catering to distinct performance and end-use requirements. Luxury vinyl tiles dominate due to their durability, design flexibility, and suitability for high-traffic commercial environments. In areas where moisture is a concern and heavy traffic is expected, such as healthcare and public facilities, ceramic modular tile is often the solution due to the need for long-lasting wear and performance. The resilience, slip resistance, and acoustic properties of rubber are among the reasons it is widely used in gyms, health care facilities, and educational institutions. The popularity of polyolefin flooring continues to grow because of its light weight, chemical resistance, and cost-effectiveness. The natural properties of linoleum and cork are becoming more widely used in projects focused on sustainability and the low environmental impact of their use; in addition, polyurethane systems are an excellent option if you require durable and seamless finished products for specialized commercial and industrial applications.

The modular flooring market by installation technique is segmented into interlocking and loose lay systems, each designed to address specific installation and performance requirements across commercial and institutional spaces. Interlocking systems are popular because of their locking mechanisms that provide strong joints, dimensional stability, and can handle the weight of heavy foot traffic in busy areas like health facilities and retail stores. These systems provide exact alignments and are built to last while allowing for phased installation, easy removal, and replacement. Loose lay flooring is becoming more common as it does not need adhesive to stay down; rather, it uses gravity and friction to hold it in place, making it ideal for temporary installations, renovation work, and spaces that need to be rearranged frequently. Loose lay applications offer significant reductions in installation time, subfloor prep requirements, and delays during upgrades. Both of these approaches offer project flexibility, allowing users to achieve the desired performance level, cost, and installation efficiency based on their individual application requirements.

The modular flooring market by end-use is segmented into household/residential, workplace, healthcare, education, retail, and others, such as aviation, hospitality, and manufacturing plants, each with distinct performance and design requirements. Each segment has unique requirements based on performance and design. Residential installations typically demand low-maintenance solutions with no assembly required, while workplaces require durable, acoustically comfortable, and flexible products that accommodate evolving office layouts. In the healthcare segment, usability, safety, and ease of cleaning are critical demands for resilient and highly resistant-to-microbe floor coverings. Retail requires consistent design across multiple locations but also requires floor coverings to have high wear/tear ability and be able to be quickly and easily replaced, so operations are not affected. High-performance modular flooring is also necessary for many aviation and hospitality facilities due to the combination of beautiful aesthetics required while dealing with a very high category of foot traffic and having to turn over quickly. Industrial facilities look for modular flooring with high durability, chemical resistance, and load-bearing capacity; thereby, making modular flooring an excellent overall solution for each use.

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