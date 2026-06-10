Fire Breaks Out In Printing Press In South Delhi's Begumpur Area

Fire at printing press in South Delhi

A fire broke out in a printing press shop in South Delhi's Begumpur, officials said on Wednesday. The Delhi Fire Service received a PCR call regarding the incident in the shop around 2:10 pm in the afternoon. Authorities stated that four fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was controlled around 3:10 pm.

Earlier fire incident in Jahangir Puri

Earlier, three parked two-wheelers were damaged in a fire incident in Delhi's Jahangir Puri area on June 8, police said. According to Delhi Police, information regarding the fire involving parked two-wheelers at E-Block, Jahangir Puri, was received at Police Station Jahangir Puri on June 8. Police said two motorcycles and a scooter were found damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident. Delhi Police said CCTV footage is being analysed and an investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)