Congress's Chowdhury Dismisses TMC Merger Rumours, Says 'In The Dark'

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday categorically distanced himself from the ongoing rumours regarding a potential merger between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Speaking to ANI in New Delhi, the veteran leader emphasised that he has no information on any such discussions and remains entirely "in the dark."

Amid intense political speculation following high-profile meetings between top leadership from both parties, including Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee, Chowdhury maintained a cautious stance. When pressed on the specifics of the deliberations occurring within the INDIA bloc, Chowdhury dismissed the rumours as unfounded. "They are all leaders of our party; Rahul Gandhi is one of our most prominent, top-ranking leaders. What exactly is being discussed during these meetings? How could I say from the outside? I am not an astrologer, after all," he remarked. "I have no information about any merger or such things involving Bengal," he added. "If a formal decision is reached, we will certainly be taken into confidence. If I am asked about it, then I will speak, but right now, I know absolutely nothing."

Chowdhury did not hold back in his assessment of the Trinamool Congress's current internal state, describing the party as a disorganised force struggling to maintain its footing after a challenging election cycle. "Regarding the TMC, you can all see that the party is scattered; the senior leaders of the party are running around," Chowdhury said. He pointedly contrasted their current eagerness for coordination with their past attitude toward Congress. "For so long, they never felt the need to meet with Congress party leaders. Now, however, they feel that perhaps they should."

TMC Faces Internal Rebellion and Resignations

Rajya Sabha MPs Quit Party

In another setback to Trinamool Congress (TMC), Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Wednesday resigned from the party and as a member of the Upper House. This comes amid an internal rift within the party and a series of resignations after the Legislative Assembly election loss.

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday accepted the resignation of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev as a member of the Upper House. As per the Rajya Sabha Parliamentary Bulletin, Sushmita Dev, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) representing West Bengal, resigned from her seat and her resignation has been accepted by the Chairman with effect from June 10, 2026.

Following her resignation from TMC and Rajya Sabha, Sushmita Dev on Wednesday said that she wants to work in Assam now.

Adding to the TMC's troubles, Sushmita Dev had resigned from the party and is speculated to join the BJP. She met Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in the national capital.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday at 10 Janpath in the national capital.

On June 8, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray resigned as a member of the Upper House of Parliament and from the primary membership of the TMC.

In his resignation, Ray slammed the TMC over its massive defeat in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. He termed the verdict as an outcome of the "15-year anarchical rule" of the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

Rebel Lok Sabha Faction

Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar had confirmed to ANI that a faction of 20 MPs has formally requested the Lok Sabha Speaker for separate seating arrangements. She said, "We are 20 MPs who have requested the Speaker for separate seating, and we will be working in conjunction with the Central and State Government for the development of West Bengal".

Rebel MPs meeting Union Minister and BJP West Bengal election in-charge Bhupender Yadav and Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has sparked speculation of the faction merging with the NDA.

As per the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law, the rebel MPs would require a merger with 2/3rd majority to avoid disqualification. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)