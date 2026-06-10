Paychex Schedules Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call On June 24, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX), an industry-leading human capital management ("HCM") company, will release financial results for its fiscal 2026 fourth quarter and full-year ended May 31, 2026 on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, before the financial markets open.

The company will host a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 to discuss these results. Participating in this call will be John Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bob Schrader, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Paychex Investor Relations portal.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (Nasdaq: PAYX) is the digitally driven HR leader that is reimagining how companies address the needs of today's workforce with the most comprehensive, flexible, and innovative HCM solutions for organizations of all sizes. Offering a full spectrum of HR advisory and employee solutions, Paychex pays 1 out of every 11 American private sector workers and is raising the bar in HCM for approximately 800,000 customers in the U.S. and Europe. Every member of the Paychex team is committed to fulfilling the company's purpose of helping businesses succeed. Visit paychex to learn more. Visit to learn more.

Paychex, Inc.'s news releases, current financial information, SEC filings, and investor presentations are accessible on the Paychex Investor Relations portal.



Contacts

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

Head of Investor Relations

(585) 216-0822

...

Media Relations:

Tracy Volkmann

Manager, Public Relations

(585) 387-6705

...