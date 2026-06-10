Ignitis Secures Long-Term Access To Klaipėda LNG Terminal Capacity

Ignitis Secures Long-Term Access To Klaipėda LNG Terminal Capacity
In the long-term capacity allocation procedure conducted by the operator of the Klaipėda LNG terminal, KN Energies, Ignitis booked 4 TWh of annual regasification capacity for the period from 2033 to 2044.
Long-term access to the terminal provides greater flexibility in gas supply planning, enables diversification of supply sources, and strengthens energy resilience in Lithuania and across the Baltic region.
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Valdas Lopeta
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