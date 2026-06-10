Village Farms Welcomes Christopher“Kip” Woodward As Board Chairman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kip Woodward will succeed John McLernon after 20 years of service as Company's Chairman

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced that Christopher“Kip” Woodward has been elected as Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors for the upcoming year. Mr. Woodward will succeed John McLernon, who has previously served as the Company's Chairman since 2006 and will remain as a member of the Board of Directors.

Kip Woodward commented,“On behalf of our entire Board of Directors, we'd like to thank John for his 20 years of service as Chairman. John's leadership has been instrumental in transforming the Company from its roots as a pioneer in North America's produce industry to becoming a global leader in cannabis and plant-based consumer packaged goods. John remains an invaluable strategic advisor to our entire Board and executive leadership team, and we look forward to his continued contributions.”

John McLernon commented,“It has been a great honor to serve as Chairman of Village Farms Board for the past 20 years. I'm incredibly proud of our collective achievements during my tenure, and believe the Company has a very bright future given our strong financial position, competitive strengths, and the many growth opportunities on our horizon.”

Kip Woodward previously served as Trustee of the Company's predecessor in Canada, Hot House Growers. Mr. Woodward also serves as Chair or Director of a number of private and public companies as well as charitable institutions. These include Mr. and Mrs. P.A. Woodward's Foundation, Brentwood College and Second Street. He is currently Vice Chair of Cambie Surgery Corp, and Director of the Great Western Brewery. He is also Honorary Director at the Nature Trust British Columbia, a member of the Provincial Judicial Council of British Columbia, and past Chair of the Vancouver Coastal Health Authority and Providence Health Care.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms is a global leader in cannabis, plant-based consumer packaged goods, and sustainable innovation. With a legacy built on decades of Controlled Environment Agriculture expertise and Dutch farming practices, today the Company is one of the world's largest and most profitable cannabis operators with an asset portfolio that spans over 7 million square feet of advanced greenhouse and indoor cultivation assets.

In Canada, Village Farms operates the world's largest EU-GMP certified cannabis facility at its production campus in Delta, British Columbia, and exports products to international medical markets. The Company is also a market share leader in dried flower formats and produces and distributes some of the country's highest quality and best-selling strains, including its flagship Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush, one of the most widely consumed strains on the planet. Village Farms' Canadian brand portfolio includes Pure Sunfarms, Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Super Toast, Pure Laine, Tam Tams and Promenade.

In the Netherlands, the Company is one of only ten licensed operators in the country's regulated cannabis program, and in the United States its CBDistillery brand is one of the country's premier cannabinoid wellness platforms, and it also holds equity interests in cannabis businesses in Australia and Germany. Beyond cannabis, the Company's Clean Energy division transforms landfill gas into renewable natural gas, and it also holds an equity interest in Verdexa Holdings (formerly Vanguard Food LP), a private venture pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a premier branded food platform in North America.

Contact Information

Sam Gibbons

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Phone: (407) 936-1190 ext. 328

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