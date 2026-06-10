Beacon Biosignals Unifies Brands, Bringing Clevemed And Sleepview® Under The Beacon Name

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beacon expands home sleep diagnostics with EEG-enabled testing through Waveband, building on CleveMed's established clinical and operational foundation.

BOSTON, June 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Biosignals today announced the full integration of CleveMed into the Beacon brand, unifying technology, services, and clinical expertise under one name. As part of this brand consolidation, the trusted SleepView® device and SleepView Direct home testing service will now operate as a part of Beacon Biosignals, bringing together CleveMed's long-standing leadership in home sleep testing and Beacon's AI-driven brain monitoring technology to advance what is possible in at-home sleep diagnostics.

Beacon partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring precision neurobiomarkers and endpoints to clinical trials. Beacon's clinical trial offering centers on Waveband, its FDA 510(k)-cleared dry electrode EEG headband that captures clinical-grade neurophysiological data over multiple nights from the comfort of patients' homes. Using Beacon's AI and machine learning algorithms, partner companies transform those data into clinically validated endpoints, enabling patient stratification, dose selection, and novel biomarker discovery. This integration extends Beacon's EEG platform into home sleep diagnostics, building on CleveMed's established infrastructure and provider network to expand access to brain-based insights at scale.

Supporting Existing Services While Building What's Next

Beacon will continue to support all existing SleepView operations and current customers. Providers and partners can expect uninterrupted service and delivery, continued access to SleepView devices and portal, nationwide fulfillment, and clinical support.

"SleepView was built on a simple commitment to make high-quality sleep diagnostics accessible to patients wherever they are," said Hani Kayyali, formerly CEO of CleveMed and now leader of Beacon's sleep testing business. "Joining Beacon is the natural next step in that mission. I'm confident in Beacon's ability to build on what CleveMed's customers have come to rely on, while adding capabilities that were simply not possible before."

“Bringing CleveMed fully into the Beacon brand unifies our vision in delivering a new category of home sleep diagnostics,” said Jacob Donoghue, MD, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Beacon Biosignals.“We are combining operational scale with brain-first technology to create the most advanced EEG-based home sleep testing platform in the country.”

About Beacon Biosignals

Beacon Biosignals is a precision brain monitoring company advancing sleep and neurological diagnostics through scalable EEG technology. The company's platform includes Waveband, its FDA 510(k)-cleared EEG headband and now SleepView, its cardiopulmonary monitor, and multiple Software as a Medical Device algorithms. Beacon empowers physicians, researchers, and healthcare systems with advanced insights into sleep and brain health. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Isabella Lazzareschi, Beacon Biosignals

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