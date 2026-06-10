Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ram Mohan Naidu Carpool To Cabinet Meeting, Promote Fuel Conservation

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu arrived at the Cabinet meeting in a single vehicle on Tuesday in a notable gesture towards resource conservation.

The two senior ministers chose to carpool, setting an example of responsible fuel usage in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's repeated appeals to the nation to save petrol and diesel.

The ministers travelled together through the streets of the national capital before attending the important Cabinet meeting.

This simple yet powerful act of sharing a ride underscores the government's emphasis on prudent utilisation of natural resources and reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently advocated that every citizen should contribute towards fuel savings, describing it as a collective responsibility that can significantly impact the country's energy security and environmental health.

By opting for carpooling, Ministers Scindia and Naidu have reinforced the message that fuel conservation should evolve into a mass movement.

Their initiative is not just a one-time event but a symbolic step aimed at inspiring citizens, government officials and public representatives to adopt similar practices in daily life.

Such measures help minimise vehicular emissions, ease traffic congestion and promote a culture of sustainability across the country.

The move comes at a time when the government is actively promoting various initiatives aimed at energy efficiency and environmental protection.

Prime Minister Modi's vision focuses on the judicious use of resources to build a self-reliant and greener India.

Senior leaders adopting these practices at the highest levels of governance send a strong message to the public and encourage widespread participation in conservation efforts.

It highlights how small individual and collective actions can contribute to the larger national goals of reducing fuel imports, lowering pollution levels and combating climate change.

In a country with a vast population and growing transportation needs, such examples from public figures carry immense value in shaping societal behaviour.