Govinda Congratulates PM Modi On Becoming Longest-Serving Elected PM

Veteran Bollywood actor Govinda congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 4,399 consecutive days in office as elected PM.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has officially become the longest-continuously serving elected Prime Minister of India. Completing 4,399 consecutive days in office today, PM Modi surpassed the record of 4,398 days held by the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for continuous service following the first general elections in 1952.

'A Matter of India's Self-Respect'

Speaking on the milestone, Govinda said the occasion goes beyond politics and reflects India's growing stature on the global stage. "This is not a matter of mere position. Yeh Bharat ke swabhimaan ka vishaye hai (This is a matter of India's self-respect). Yeh kisi karm ya krriya ka voshay nahi (This is not a matter of any action or deed). This is a matter of India's contribution to the entire world," he told ANI.

Lauds PM's Dedication and Discipline

The actor lauded PM Modi's commitment to public service and said his tenure serves as an example of how the nation's highest office can be held with dedication and discipline. "Without spoiling the health, without any controversy, and bina kisi aakshep lage ( without facing any allegations), how can the country's highest position and its role be fulfilled? The example of this is the Prime Minister of the country, respected Narendra Modi," Govinda said.

Highlighting the challenges that come with leadership, the actor said every responsibility carries its own burdens, but leaders must strive to present a new vision to the world. "Be it social or business, every responsibility comes with difficulties. There should always be an effort to present a new way of thinking before the entire world," he added.

'Qualities of Piety and Cooperation'

Govinda further praised PM Modi's personal qualities, saying that despite being a political leader, he possesses values of piety, cooperation and service. "He is such a Prime Minister of the country who is associated with politics, but has many qualities of piety, cooperation and goodwill. I pay my respects to him and thank him," he said.

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