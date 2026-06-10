Bengal T20 League: Shuvam, Bowlers Guide Rarh Tigers To Victory Over Murshidabad

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, June 10 (IANS) A fine all-round performance helped Shrachi Rarh Tigers secure a 59-run victory over Murshidabad Kings via the DLS Method in Season 3 of the Bengal T20 League at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Asked to bat first, Rarh Tigers posted an imposing 188/5 in their 20 overs. Shuvam Dey Sr led the charge with 51 off 40 deliveries, while Sumit Nag (37 off 22), Gaurav Singh Chauhan (34 off 19), and Sumanta Gupta (27 off 18) made valuable contributions to power their side to a challenging total.

For Murshidabad Kings, Saksham Chaudhary (2/42) and Nuruddin Mondal (2/25) were the most successful bowlers.

In reply, Murshidabad Kings struggled to keep pace with the required rate and were reduced to 121/9 in 15.5 overs when rain interrupted play. With conditions preventing any further action, Rarh Tigers were declared winners by 59 runs under the DLS Method.

Abhishek Raman top-scored for Murshidabad with 47 off 34 balls. For Rarh Tigers, Rohit Kumar starred with figures of 3/8, while Rahul Prasad (3/26) and Shahbaz Ahmed (2/25) played key roles in a disciplined bowling effort.

The Bengal T20 League is in its Season 3 and is organised under the aegis of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB). The league features eight city-based franchises representing the breadth of West Bengal - Adamas Howrah Warriors, Novus Royals Purulia, Kolkata Royal Tigers, Murshidabad Kings and Kueens, Rashmi Nes Medinipur Wizards, Servotech Siliguri Strikers, Shrachi Rarh Tigers, and Sobisco Smashers Malda - competing across men's and women's competitions.

Men's matches are being held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with women's matches at the JU Salt Lake Campus, Kolkata. Season 3 is anchored by the theme Ebar Jombe Khela! - a rallying cry that captures the league's spirit: fierce, uncompromising, and unmistakably Bengal.

Brief scores:

Shrachi Rarh Tigers 188/5 in 20 overs (Shuvam Dey Sr 51, Sumit Nag 37, Gaurav Singh Chauhan 34; Saksham Chaudhary 2/42, Nuruddin Mondal 2/25) beat Murshidabad Kings 121/9 in 15.5 overs (Abhishek Raman 47; Rohit Kumar 3/8, Rahul Prasad 3/26, Shahbaz Ahmed 2/25) by 59 runs via DLS Method.